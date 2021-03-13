Bookmarks for March 14

» McGuffey Art Center will present a Virtual Prose Reading with Adrienne Oliver at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and a Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles at 2 p.m. March 21.
The events are in connection with “Water: The Agony & Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” an exhibition by Virginia artists that can be seen through April. For details, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following virtual events this week. To register, go to jmrl.org.
7 p.m. Tuesday: “An Evening with Jacqueline Woodson” is presented in partnership with the Virginia Festival of the Book, which continues through March 26. Woodson will discuss “Red at the Bone,” her latest book. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook Live at Facebook.com/vabook fest/ and available later for on-demand viewing at vabook.org. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-jacqueline-woodson-tickets-139151581125.
7 p.m. Thursday: Philosophy Book Club members will talk about “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” by Leo Tolstoy. Upcoming books are “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin for the April 15 meeting and “The Socrates Express” by Eric Weiner for May 13. Books may be checked out at jmrl.org.
7 p.m. Thursday: An audio recording of an excerpt from Leslie M. Scott-Jones’ new play, “Thirty-Seven,” will be followed by question-and-answer time. Her play will premiere March 25 to 28 at Live Arts as part of Charlottesville Players’ Guild’s 2021 Amplify Season. Attend the Zoom event online or by using a toll-free telephone number; register at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.
10 a.m. Friday: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will discuss “Sulla” by Toni Morrison. If you’d like to read ahead, the title for April 16 will be “Walden, or, Life in the Woods” by Henry David Thoreau, and the book for May 21 is “Emma” by Jane Austen.
» The 27th annual Virginia Festival of the Book, which continues through March 26, is an all-virtual presentation this year.
Festival guests will speak on a wide range of topics, including fiction, nonfiction, publishing, poetry, children’s literature, memoirs and much more.
To check out the full schedule and register for events, go to vabook.org.
» The 2021 Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse Poetry Contest, open to poets ages 18 and older, is accepting entries until March 31. Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa Igloria will select the finalists.
Submit one poem per person online at https://jmrl.org/poetry-contest.php or mail them to WriterHouse, 508 Dave Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902.
This year’s winner takes home a $200 gift card; the runner-up gets a $100 gift card. For the full list of contest guidelines, go to jmrl.org.