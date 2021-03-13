Bookmarks for March 14

» McGuffey Art Center will present a Virtual Prose Reading with Adrienne Oliver at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and a Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles at 2 p.m. March 21.

The events are in connection with “Water: The Agony & Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” an exhibition by Virginia artists that can be seen through April. For details, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following virtual events this week. To register, go to jmrl.org.

7 p.m. Tuesday: “An Evening with Jacqueline Woodson” is presented in partnership with the Virginia Festival of the Book, which continues through March 26. Woodson will discuss “Red at the Bone,” her latest book. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook Live at Facebook.com/vabook fest/ and available later for on-demand viewing at vabook.org. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-jacqueline-woodson-tickets-139151581125.

7 p.m. Thursday: Philosophy Book Club members will talk about “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” by Leo Tolstoy. Upcoming books are “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin for the April 15 meeting and “The Socrates Express” by Eric Weiner for May 13. Books may be checked out at jmrl.org.