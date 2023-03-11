Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following book-related events this week:

4 p.m. Tuesday at Central Library: Pie Day “Book Tasting” offers readers ages 9 to 18 a chance to try new and old favorites and bake their own pizzas. Email information about allergies to childrens@jmrl.org. Pre-registration is requested at jmrl.org.

5 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: Same Page Community Read Kickoff event for all ages features a chance to pick up a free copy of “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay, take part in a community art and poetry collaboration and enjoy a snack while supplies last.

Noon Thursday at Central Library: Brown Baggers Book Club will meet to discuss “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay. Read ahead if you wish to discuss “The Matrix” by Lauren Goff on April 20 and “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead on May 18.

3 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: In Paws to Read, Scout, a licensed therapy dog, will listen to children read from their favorite stories. Reading sessions are available for 20 minutes per child; sign up for a time slot by calling (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

2 p.m. Saturday at Central Library: Local children’s book author Janasha Bradford will read her new book, “Malcolm’s Master Plan to Gazillionaire.” The reading will be followed by question-and-answer time, treats and a craft activity.

For information about events, go to jmrl.org.