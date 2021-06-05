Bookmarks for June 6

Artist and author Roger Hutchison will present an Author’s Storytime event, “Come In, Come In!”, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood.
Hutchison, a bestselling children’s author, will present “Where the Wild Things Are — Parenting in an Ever-changing World,” a session for parents with question-and-answer time. There will be games for children, plus free gift bags and classroom reading guides, while they last. Look for the Raclette on the Run and Sliced. Cake. Bar. food truck and the Bluebird Bookstop pop-up.
Everyone is welcome. Learn more at www.emmanuelgreenwood.org/book-event, communi cations@emmanuelgreen wood.org or (434) 760-2161.