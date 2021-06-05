 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for June 6
0 comments

Bookmarks for June 6

  • 0

Artist and author Roger Hutchison will present an Author’s Storytime event, “Come In, Come In!”, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood.

Hutchison, a bestselling children’s author, will present “Where the Wild Things Are — Parenting in an Ever-changing World,” a session for parents with question-and-answer time. There will be games for children, plus free gift bags and classroom reading guides, while they last. Look for the Raclette on the Run and Sliced. Cake. Bar. food truck and the Bluebird Bookstop pop-up.

Everyone is welcome. Learn more at www.emmanuelgreenwood.org/book-event, communi cations@emmanuelgreen wood.org or (434) 760-2161.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers joins Damien Chazelle’s new movie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for May 30

The University of Virginia Cancer Center is starting a new book group for caregivers of loved ones with cancer. The first meeting is at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

So much more than Catwoman: Eartha Kitt’s favorite role was mother
Books

So much more than Catwoman: Eartha Kitt’s favorite role was mother

  • Updated

“Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter’s Love Story in Black & White” by Kitt Shapiro and Patricia Weiss Levy; Pegasus Books (288 pages, $26.95) ——— Eartha Kitt may not have had nine lives, but she came close. First, she was a dirt-poor girl from North, South Carolina. Then she became a nightclub sensation, a muse to Orson Welles, a slinky recording artist, TV’s Catwoman, a political firebrand, and, ...

Looking for good noir novels set in the Pacific Northwest? Here are some reader recommendations
Books

Looking for good noir novels set in the Pacific Northwest? Here are some reader recommendations

  • Updated

Not so long ago, probably on one of those dark-gray nights when the rain sounds like a persistent solicitor tap-tap-tapping at your door, a reader emailed me with a question: Could I recommend a good, noirish mystery novel set in the Pacific Northwest? Knowing that the reading power of a crowd is far better than that of an individual (and also being very good at dodging hard questions, like a ...

‘Bitterroot Lake’ a spooky mystery
Books

‘Bitterroot Lake’ a spooky mystery

  • Updated

"Bitterroot Lake" by Alicia Beckman; Crooked Lane (336 pages, $27.99) ——— Alicia Beckman, who writes two charming, award-winning cozy series, takes a decidedly harder edge in the highly entertaining “Bitterroot Lake,” mixing mystery with touches of the paranormal. Grief-stricken over her husband’s recent death, Sarah McCaskill Cater agrees to return to her hometown of Deer Park, Montana, at ...

Review: 'Mercury Rising,' by Jeff Shesol
Books

Review: 'Mercury Rising,' by Jeff Shesol

  • Updated

"Mercury Rising" by Jeff Shesol; W.W. Norton (400 pages, $28.95) ——— "He's back," exulted the Miami News when John Glenn emerged from Friendship 7 after orbiting the Earth three times. America, the Miami Herald implied, was back, as well. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung agreed: The free world need "no longer stare as if hypnotized at Soviet space successes with pricks of doubt in their ...

+2
Review: 'The Blondes of Wisconsin,' by Anthony Bukoski
Books

Review: 'The Blondes of Wisconsin,' by Anthony Bukoski

"The Blondes of Wisconsin: Stories" by: Anthony Bukoski; University of Wisconsin Press (151 pages, $16.95) ——— The 16 linked stories of Anthony Bukoski's seventh collection find their heart in Superior, Wisconsin, "a broken place of beat-up dreams, beat-up taverns, and empty lots the north wind blows through." His characters are, for the most part, working-class Polish-Americans, though two of ...

Review: 'Should We Stay or Should We Go?' by Lionel Shriver
Books

Review: 'Should We Stay or Should We Go?' by Lionel Shriver

  • Updated

"Should We Stay or Should We Go" by Lionel Shriver; Harper (288 pages, $26.99) ——— The new novel from Lionel Shriver, "Should We Stay or Should We Go," starts out seeming rather claustrophobic and grim. In Chapter 1, we meet a British couple named Cyril and Kay Wilkinson, both just past 50, he a doctor, she a nurse. Having just buried Kay's dad at the end of a miserable period of dementia and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert