Bookmarks for June 5

Charles Marsh, who teaches in the religious studies department at the University of Virginia, will release a new memoir this month.

“Evangelical Anxiety,” to be released in hardcover by HarperOne on June 14, follows a thirtysomething evangelical Christian as he accepts an invitation to participate in psychoanalysis for four days a week for three years.

Marsh is the author of seven books, including “Strange Glory,” an award-winning biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and “God’s Long Summer,” for which he received the 1998 Grawemeyer Award in Religion.

Billy DeCarlo’s new novel, “Farawayer,” was launched by Wild Lake Press on May 28. The travelogue’s protagonist travels to Charlottesville several times, and longtime Charlottesville residents and UVa fans will recognize such landmarks as the Mineshaft and Paul Victorius.

“Farawayer” is available exclusively through Amazon/Kindle Unlimited in e-book form, and from Amazon and other outlets in paperback.

Sharifa Oppenheimer, founding teacher of Charlottesville Waldorf School, has released a new book, “A Litany of Wild Graces: Meditations on Sacred Ecology.”

