Bookmarks for June 27

Author Andrew A. Painter will be at DuCard Vineyards for a Meet the Author event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Painter is the author of “Virginia Wine: Four Centuries of Change,” a comprehensive look at the Virginia wine industry.
The book examines not only the wine industry itself, but also secondary industries and jobs that revolve around winemaking.
The vineyard is at 40 Gibson Hollow Lane in Etlan. There’s no fee for the event, but reservations are required, so email beth@ducardvineyards.com. Learn more online at ducardvineyards.com.
