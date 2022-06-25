 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOKMARKS

Bookmarks for June 26

  • 0

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a Pride Author Talk on “The Boy Beneath My Skin: A Black Trans Man Living in the South” with author Charley Burton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Attend either in person at Northside Library or remotely via Zoom.

In his new memoir, Burton, who is secretary and trans community outreach coordinator for Cville Pride, explores the journeys he took to reach a life of wholeness. Burton, raised in a small rural town, realized he was different at age 8. His book chronicles his transition from female to male and his recovery from drugs, alcohol and food.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Register in advance for the event at www.jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

Also coming up at JMRL branches this week:

■ “How to Toon: A Cartooning Workshop with Joe Wos” will be presented for ages 6 to 12 at 11 a.m. Thursday at Crozet Library and 4 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library. Registration is required at jmrl.org.

People are also reading…

■ “Celebrate Pride: Film Discussion of ‘Truman & Tennessee,’” a virtual event scheduled for Tuesday. has been canceled. jmrl.org.

■ “Creating Habitat for Pollinators in Virginia” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library. Bring your own chair. Elizabeth Elliott, natural resource specialist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, will talk about creating habitats that are beneficial to pollinators. It’s part of the #PlantWildFlowers initiative.

Revalation Vineyards in Madison County will present author Melinda O’Neal in its latest Book World Meets Wine World event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Meet the author at 4:30 p.m.; the reading begins at 5:30 p.m.

O’Neal is professor of music emerita at Dartmouth College, where she taught conducting and theory courses and conducted Handel Society and Chamber Singers. She also is artistic director and conductor emerita of Handel Choir of Baltimore.

During her Revalation visit, she will play musical examples, read from her book, “Experiencing Berlioz: A Listener’s Companion,” and speak. Copies of her book will be available for signing and purchase. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available.

Ten percent of the day’s tasting room sales will benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County. Find out more at www.revalationvineyards.com or dial (540) 407-1236.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bookmarks for June 19

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading with author, poet and University of Virginia alumna Kate Daniels at 7 p.m. Friday.

Letters sent to García Márquez to be shown in Mexico City

Letters sent to García Márquez to be shown in Mexico City

While reviewing the photo archives left by Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez, one of his granddaughters came across a mysterious plastic box with the word “grandchildren” written on its label. At first, Emilia García Elizondo was afraid to open the box but curiosity overcame her. Inside were 150 unpublished letters that he received from Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Cuban President Fidel Castro and actor Robert Redford, among others. Forty of the letters will be exhibited for two months starting June 16 in a house in the south of Mexico’s capital where the author and his wife lived for about three decades.

Independent booksellers grew in number, diversity in 2021

Independent booksellers grew in number, diversity in 2021

Independent booksellers are growing in number and becoming more diverse. Membership in the American Booksellers Association currently stands at just over 2,000. That's its highest total in years and more than 100 over the previous summer. Dozens of new stores are owned by people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds. At the same time, store owners face rising prices and supply chain issues. Not to mention the competitive challenges and financial insecurity that bookstores have long struggled with. But worries that the pandemic would devastate the industry have proved unfounded. One bookstore owner says people seem to be reading now more than ever.

News anchor Katy Tur details abusive childhood and rise in new book

News anchor Katy Tur details abusive childhood and rise in new book

"Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur; Atria/One Signal Publishers (272 pages, $28) ——— Like any good journalist, Katy Tur went out to get the story. She had no intention of becoming it, but former President Trump had other ideas. When the MSNBC anchor was assigned to cover Trump’s 2016 campaign, she figured he’d fade fast. Instead, he kept winning. The bigger he got, the more he focused his ...

Diary of 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee to be released

Diary of 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee to be released

The reflections of a 12-year-old refugee from the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be published this fall. Yeva Skalietska’s book is called “You Don’t Know What War Is: The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine.” Union Square & Co. will release her account Oct. 25. Skalietska’s book begins with her 12th birthday, shortly before the Russians attacked on Feb. 24. She had been living in Kharkiv with her grandmother when the bombing began. “Everyone knows what the word ‘war’ means, but practically no one knows what this word really represents,” Skalietska said in a statement released Wednesday.

George Harrison's widow talks of life, death through poetry

George Harrison's widow talks of life, death through poetry

The widow of former Beatle George Harrison has opened up about life with her husband and grieving his death, and Olivia Harrison does it through poetry. “Came the Lightening " is a poignant insight into the life of a man who tried to live privately, even as the world learned of him and his music when he was barely out of his teen years. Olivia Harrison writes about the day her future husband brought her to his estate outside London, his final days before dying of lung cancer in November 2001, and the harrowing night two years earlier when an intruder attacked them in their home.

Bookmarks for May 29

University of Virginia Press has launched Rivanna, a new regional imprint. Rivanna will focus on books for a general audience on a wide range …

Author Steve Berry talks ‘The Omega Factor’ and the future of Cotton Malone

Author Steve Berry talks ‘The Omega Factor’ and the future of Cotton Malone

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida-based author Steve Berry has been crafting novels for more than two decades and while he still has plenty of stories to tell, being on the road can get a little tiring. “I’m a little old for this!” he joked, while discussing his recent book tour, which has brought him all up the East Coast to Atlanta, Baltimore and more during a three-week-long tour to promote ...

In deeply personal new memoir, Baltimore’s D. Watkins explores what it means to be a father — and a son

In deeply personal new memoir, Baltimore’s D. Watkins explores what it means to be a father — and a son

BALTIMORE – Like father, like son? Big Dwight Watkins and Lil Dwight sit side by side on a bench on the deck outside Lil Dwight’s house in Homeland. They are tall men, and their bodies incline toward the right, legs spread out in front of them and arms resting on the bench backs. Both have wide faces and when they smile, their cheekbones angle sharply into their chins, as if not afraid to make ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Five juiciest details from the 'Barbie' live action movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert