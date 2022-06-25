Bookmarks for June 26

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a Pride Author Talk on “The Boy Beneath My Skin: A Black Trans Man Living in the South” with author Charley Burton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Attend either in person at Northside Library or remotely via Zoom.

In his new memoir, Burton, who is secretary and trans community outreach coordinator for Cville Pride, explores the journeys he took to reach a life of wholeness. Burton, raised in a small rural town, realized he was different at age 8. His book chronicles his transition from female to male and his recovery from drugs, alcohol and food.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Register in advance for the event at www.jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

Also coming up at JMRL branches this week:

■ “How to Toon: A Cartooning Workshop with Joe Wos” will be presented for ages 6 to 12 at 11 a.m. Thursday at Crozet Library and 4 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library. Registration is required at jmrl.org.

■ “Celebrate Pride: Film Discussion of ‘Truman & Tennessee,’” a virtual event scheduled for Tuesday. has been canceled. jmrl.org.

■ “Creating Habitat for Pollinators in Virginia” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library. Bring your own chair. Elizabeth Elliott, natural resource specialist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, will talk about creating habitats that are beneficial to pollinators. It’s part of the #PlantWildFlowers initiative.

Revalation Vineyards in Madison County will present author Melinda O’Neal in its latest Book World Meets Wine World event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Meet the author at 4:30 p.m.; the reading begins at 5:30 p.m.

O’Neal is professor of music emerita at Dartmouth College, where she taught conducting and theory courses and conducted Handel Society and Chamber Singers. She also is artistic director and conductor emerita of Handel Choir of Baltimore.

During her Revalation visit, she will play musical examples, read from her book, “Experiencing Berlioz: A Listener’s Companion,” and speak. Copies of her book will be available for signing and purchase. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available.

Ten percent of the day’s tasting room sales will benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County. Find out more at www.revalationvineyards.com or dial (540) 407-1236.