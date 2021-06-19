 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for June 20
Marissa Irvin Gould, author of “A Magical Racquet Ride: Journey to the Four Grand Slams of Tennis,” has donated copies of her book to QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia’s Racquets for Reading!!! initiative.

Gould, a former tennis standout at Stanford University, was ranked No. 1 in the country in both singles and doubles. She also was the singles champion at the 2004 Women’s Clay Court Championship tournament. The elementary school teacher and mother uses her book to teach children about geography and tennis. Learn more about Racquets for Reading!!! at quickstartcentral.org.

Joel D. Vaughn’s new book, “Memories of a Generation: Along the New River in Virginia,” includes a chapter about his uncle George B. Vaughn, a longtime Charlottesville resident and former president of Piedmont Virginia Community College. George Vaughn died in January.

Another Charlottesville resident mentioned in the book is Dr. Marvin Sutphin, the elder Vaughn’s brother-in-law.

Author John Hood’s new novel, “Mountain Folk,” tells the story of the founding of the United States using folklore and fantasy elements. It follows Goran the fairy as he encounters Jack Jouett, Thomas Jefferson, Daniel Boone, George Washington and other historical figures at pivotal moments in the nation’s early days.

Learn more at mountainfolkbook.com.

■ The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has released a new book in honor of Juneteenth. “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality” is by author Karen Sherry, VMHC curator. It builds on an exhibition the museum mounted as part of Virginia’s commemoration of 1619 by sharing the stories featured in the exhibition with a wider audience.

The book addresses the need for a deeper understanding of systemic racism in American history and offers a survey of Black history in Virginia from the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619 to the racial justice protests in 2020. It is available at ShopVirginiaHistory.org, the museum’s store.

Martha “Patsy” Jefferson, daughter of Thomas Jefferson, is the subject of “America’s First Daughter” by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie. The book is the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s June Book Club selection, and it will be discussed in a free event at 7 p.m. June 29. Registration is required at virginiahistory.org, and a Zoom link will be emailed to you after you register.

