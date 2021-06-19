Bookmarks for June 20

Marissa Irvin Gould, author of “A Magical Racquet Ride: Journey to the Four Grand Slams of Tennis,” has donated copies of her book to QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia’s Racquets for Reading!!! initiative.

Gould, a former tennis standout at Stanford University, was ranked No. 1 in the country in both singles and doubles. She also was the singles champion at the 2004 Women’s Clay Court Championship tournament. The elementary school teacher and mother uses her book to teach children about geography and tennis. Learn more about Racquets for Reading!!! at quickstartcentral.org.

Joel D. Vaughn’s new book, “Memories of a Generation: Along the New River in Virginia,” includes a chapter about his uncle George B. Vaughn, a longtime Charlottesville resident and former president of Piedmont Virginia Community College. George Vaughn died in January.

Another Charlottesville resident mentioned in the book is Dr. Marvin Sutphin, the elder Vaughn’s brother-in-law.