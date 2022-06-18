Bookmarks for June 19

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading with author, poet and University of Virginia alumna Kate Daniels at 7 p.m. Friday.

She will read from her debut memoir, “Slow Fuse of the Possible: A Memoir of Poetry and Psychoanalysis,” which was released by West Virginia University Press. A conversation with poet and doctor Daniel Becker will follow.

Daniels has written six collections of poetry, the most recent of which is “In the Months of My Son’s Recovery.” She is a Guggenheim Fellow, professor emerita of English and former director of creative writing at Vanderbilt University. At UVa, she was an undergraduate, graduate student and faculty member during the 1970s and ‘80s, and she was a visiting scholar at the Center for Health Humanities and Ethics in 2019.

Becker practiced and taught internal medicine at UVa School of Medicine until he retired in July 2018. His first book of poems, “2nd Chance,” was chosen by Jericho Brown for the first book prize at New Issues Press. He also published a chapbook of poems, “Chance,” in 2005.

New Dominion Bookshop also has an event scheduled with author M.K. England in conversation with author Emily Thiede at 2 p.m. Saturday.

England will read from their new young-adult novel, “The One True Me and You,” which was released in March from Wednesday Books/Macmillan. The conversation with Thiede will follow. The event is co-sponsored by WriterHouse.

England is the author of six novels for children, teens and adults, including “Guardians of the Galaxy: No Guts, No Glory.” Thiede is the debut author of “This Vicious Grace.”

The bookshop staff members recommend arriving early for the best seating at both events. Learn more by calling (434) 295-2552 or going to ndbookshop.com.