Bookmarks for June 12

Book displays targeting specific groups or topics such as Cajun heritage, Pride Month or Black History Month are prohibited indefinitely at public libraries in Louisiana’s Lafayette Parish. The Advocate quotes Library Director Danny Gillane as saying Tuesday that the new policy will be in place “for the foreseeable future,” and will also include Women’s History Month and Native American history. Gillane said he made the decision in an effort to protect the library and its collection of books and films. Matthew Humprey is president of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Lafayette. He calls Gillane's action “viewpoint discrimination.” He says denying representation to any minority community at the public library will not go unanswered, and that a lawsuit is possible.