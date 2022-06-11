Bookmarks for June 12

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing with Hugo Award winner Alix E. Harrow at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Harrow will read from “A Mirror Mended,” her new fractured-fairy-tale novella, which will be released from Tordotcom/Macmillan in mid-June.
“A Mirror Mended,” the latest installment in the New York Times bestselling author’s Fractured Fables series, follows professional fairy-tale fixer Zinnia Gray, who’s starting to wish some of the princesses she works with would start solving their own problems. Then Snow White’s Evil Queen, who has learned how her own story ends, contacts Zinnia in hopes of securing a better ending for herself.
The bookshop staff recommends arriving early to get the best seating. For details, dial (434) 295-2552 or go to ndbookshop.com.