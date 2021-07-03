Bookmarks for July 4

“Get Published! Pathways to Finding a Literary Agent” will be presented on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Local authors Shannon McLeod, Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and Katharine Schellman will discuss the different paths they took to representation and traditional publication. There will be question-and-answer time at the end. To sign up, go to jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is transitioning to Tier 1 of its COVID Response Plan starting Tuesday, meaning that capacity limits will be removed, meeting rooms will be open for use and notary services will resume. Readers may visit their favorite branches without making appointments first, but if you’re hoping to inquire about the availability of a meeting room or notary services, do call ahead.
Late fines will resume on Tuesday as well. Late fines are 25 cents per day for print materials checked out on an adult’s card and 50 cents per day for DVDs and audiobooks. There are no fines for items checked out on children’s cards, unless they are damaged or lost. To learn more about fines, email circulation@jmrl.org.