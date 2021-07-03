 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for July 4
Bookmarks for July 4

“Get Published! Pathways to Finding a Literary Agent” will be presented on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Local authors Shannon McLeod, Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and Katharine Schellman will discuss the different paths they took to representation and traditional publication. There will be question-and-answer time at the end. To sign up, go to jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is transitioning to Tier 1 of its COVID Response Plan starting Tuesday, meaning that capacity limits will be removed, meeting rooms will be open for use and notary services will resume. Readers may visit their favorite branches without making appointments first, but if you’re hoping to inquire about the availability of a meeting room or notary services, do call ahead.

Late fines will resume on Tuesday as well. Late fines are 25 cents per day for print materials checked out on an adult’s card and 50 cents per day for DVDs and audiobooks. There are no fines for items checked out on children’s cards, unless they are damaged or lost. To learn more about fines, email circulation@jmrl.org.

Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect
Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect

There are two iconic pieces of signage in Los Angeles. One is big and tall and says "Hollywood," the other is small and red and says "Trader Joe's." For Angelenos, both are simply a part of the landscape, like the rearing heads of Mexican fan palms or strands of brake lights on the 405. Just as we groan when visitors want a Hollywood sign selfie —"Oh, my God. Why?"— we gasp when they say they ...

I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021
I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021

According to the rotation of the Earth, tilt of the poles and placement of the sun, the first week of summer has ended, which means one thing: I need to finish this Andrew McCarthy memoir fast. That way I can get started on “Wings of the Dove,” which being Henry James might take a chunk of time and crowd out the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and that book about sailing around the world I keep ...

Bookmarks for June 27

Author Andrew A. Painter will be at DuCard Vineyards for a Meet the Author event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Review: 'The Great Mistake,' by Jonathan Lee
Review: 'The Great Mistake,' by Jonathan Lee

FICTION: An insightful, impeccably written historical novel about an influential New Yorker's stunning demise. "The Great Mistake" by: Jonathan Lee; Alfred A. Knopf (304 pages, $25.95) ——— Jonathan Lee writes engrossing novels about public tragedies and private dilemmas, fusing vivid character studies with understated humor and aphoristic turns of phrase. The 40-year-old Brit's latest, a ...

Review: 'The Vixen' by Francine Prose
Review: 'The Vixen' by Francine Prose

FICTION: In the 1950s, a young editor finds himself at the center of a fiendish literary plot. "The Vixen" by Francine Prose; Harper (336 pages, $26.99) ——— Some authors want to have it both ways: Write a potboiler, but frame it as a respectable "literary" novel about someone writing a potboiler. With "The Vixen," Francine Prose adds one more layer: The potboiler being edited by her ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The President's Daughter: A Thriller" by Bill Clinton and James ...

