Bookmarks for July 31

The Virginia Writers Club will present its annual symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Virginia Community College. At “Navigating Your Writing Life: Reel in the Stories — Fishing for Writing Solutions,” the 12th annual symposium, look for 16 published authors and industry professionals who’ll present workshops on topics from preparing work for publication to writing great dialogue to recording audiobooks.

The keynote speaker is Bradley Harper, a retired U.S. Army pathologist, forensic expert and writer.

Registration is $75, $65 for members, and registration includes access to all workshops, symposium booklet, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack. Register at virginiawritersclub.org.

Book World Meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County, will bring author Elena Pratt to Revalation Vineyards from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Pratt is the author of “Conversations with Ted,” which was inspired by humorous exchanges about pop culture between Pratt and her husband, Ted. Her husband is a retired U.S. Army National Guard veteran who works in IT and security, and although his background makes him a formidable force in many “Jeopardy!” categories, he missed a wealth of pop culture moments during three deployments in his 20s and 30s.

Visitors can meet Pratt at 4:30 p.m.; her reading begins at 5:30 p.m. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available. Learn more at (540) 407-1236.

