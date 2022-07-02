 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for July 3

Barnes & Noble has selected Charlottesville author Emily Thiede’s “This Vicious Grace” as its Young Adult Book Club Pick for July.

Thiede’s debut novel, published by Wednesday Books/Macmillan in the U.S. and Hodder & Stoughton in the United Kingdom, is a young-adult fantasy novel. It also was named a Summer Indie Next Pick by the American Booksellers Association.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing with bestselling author Corban Addison at 7 p.m. Friday. He will be reading from his new book, “Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial.”

Addison’s previous novels include “A Walk Across the Sun,” “The Garden of Burning Sand,” “The Tears of Dark Water” and “A Harvest of Thorns.”

The bookstore staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Get the details at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

New Dominion Bookshop also will welcome novelist, literary scholar and University of Virginia English professor Bruce Holsinger at 7 p.m. Friday. He will read from his new novel, “The Displacements,” in an event cosponsored by WriterHouse.

Holsinger’s four novels also include “The Gifted School,” which won the Colorado Book Award and was named a best book of 2019 by NPR. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Plan to get there early for the best seating. Find out more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

