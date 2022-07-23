 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for July 24

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offers the following book-related events this week:

n 7 p.m. Monday at Gordon Avenue Library: Multigenerational Mondays will explore the Caldecott-winning book “We Are Water Protectors,” written by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade.

n 8 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library: Was the Book Better? A Family Book Club will meet to read a book and then watch the movie version. “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett is this week’s selection; the Aug. 17 choice is “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak. The event is designed for ages 5 to 12 and their families. A copy of the book will be provided to each of the first 10 families to register. For details, email kconner@jmrl.org.

n 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: “Poetry Collab Series: Leveling Limericks” offers a look at the history of the limerick and provides time for participants to write one together. Pencils and paper will be provided. Register in advance at jmrl.org or (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

n 7 p.m. Thursday: Scottsville Library will present a virtual discussion of “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur, the writer and executive producer of “The Good Place” and co-creator of “Parks and Rec.” Register at jmrl.org.

n 4 p.m. Thursday at Louisa County Library: A new Writers’ Group is forming at Louisa County Library. The group welcomes writers at all experience levels.

Learn more about all events online at jmrl.org.

