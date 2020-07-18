» “Hardcover or Paperback” is a new locally created podcast about children’s books that’s hosted by kids for kids.
Ameya and Manan Punathambekar are sharing some of their favorite books with other young readers, covering such topics as fantasy worlds, Hindu mythology and Greek mythology.
The Johnson Elementary School students, ages 10 and 7, started the project after school closed in March as a result of what they call the “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad coronavirus.” So far, the book fans have produced four episodes, and another six are in the works. Mandira Punathambekar, their mother, does the editing; Aswin, their father, pitches in to help with writing and recording.
Learn more at hardcoverpaperback.com.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present “In Strength is Beauty: Portraits of Local African Americans from a Century Ago,” a virtual program, at 7 p.m. Monday. For registration, which is required, go to jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.
John Edwin Mason, a University of Virginia professor and co-director of The Holsinger Portrait Project, will discuss Black men and women shown in early 20th-century photographic portraits by Rufus Holzinger.
The program can be accessed on Zoom or by a toll-free telephone number, and it will be recorded and published on JMRL’s YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.