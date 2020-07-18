» “Hardcover or Paperback” is a new locally created podcast about children’s books that’s hosted by kids for kids.

Ameya and Manan Punathambekar are sharing some of their favorite books with other young readers, covering such topics as fantasy worlds, Hindu mythology and Greek mythology.

The Johnson Elementary School students, ages 10 and 7, started the project after school closed in March as a result of what they call the “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad coronavirus.” So far, the book fans have produced four episodes, and another six are in the works. Mandira Punathambekar, their mother, does the editing; Aswin, their father, pitches in to help with writing and recording.

Learn more at hardcoverpaperback.com.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present “In Strength is Beauty: Portraits of Local African Americans from a Century Ago,” a virtual program, at 7 p.m. Monday. For registration, which is required, go to jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

John Edwin Mason, a University of Virginia professor and co-director of The Holsinger Portrait Project, will discuss Black men and women shown in early 20th-century photographic portraits by Rufus Holzinger.

The program can be accessed on Zoom or by a toll-free telephone number, and it will be recorded and published on JMRL’s YouTube channel.

