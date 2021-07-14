Bookmarks for July 18

Mila Versteeg, a University of Virginia School of Law professor, co-authored "How Constitutional Rights Matter," which has won the International Society of Public Law's top prize.
Versteeg and her co-author, Adam Chilton, received the prize July 9 during the closing ceremony of the society's annual conference, which featured 272 sessions and drew about 1,500 public law scholars from around the world.
New Dominion Bookshop will resume in-person author events at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 with a book launch and signing featuring Liza Nash Taylor, author of the new historical novel "All Good Faith."
Taylor's new book will be released from Blackstone Publishing in August. Her debut historical novel, "Etiquette for Runaways," will be available in paperback starting Aug. 7.
Taylor, who lives in Keswick, was a 2018 Hawthornden International Fellow; she received her MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts the same year.
The event, co-sponsored by WriterHouse, is free. The shop, Virginia's oldest independent bookseller, has served local readers since 1924. Learn more online at ndbookshop.com.