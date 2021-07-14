 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for July 18
0 comments

Bookmarks for July 18

  • 0

Mila Versteeg, a University of Virginia School of Law professor, co-authored "How Constitutional Rights Matter," which has won the International Society of Public Law's top prize.

Versteeg and her co-author, Adam Chilton, received the prize July 9 during the closing ceremony of the society's annual conference, which featured 272 sessions and drew about 1,500 public law scholars from around the world.

New Dominion Bookshop will resume in-person author events at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 with a book launch and signing featuring Liza Nash Taylor, author of the new historical novel "All Good Faith."

Taylor's new book will be released from Blackstone Publishing in August. Her debut historical novel, "Etiquette for Runaways," will be available in paperback starting Aug. 7.

Taylor, who lives in Keswick, was a 2018 Hawthornden International Fellow; she received her MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts the same year.

The event, co-sponsored by WriterHouse, is free. The shop, Virginia's oldest independent bookseller,  has served local readers since 1924. Learn more online at ndbookshop.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashley Graham is pregnant with her second child

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for July 11

Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer one more day of the Warehouse Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in Al…

W. Scott Olsen: The secrets of the to-be-read pile
Books

W. Scott Olsen: The secrets of the to-be-read pile

There is a moment in the 2015 movie "Mr. Holmes" — the story of an aging Sherlock, played by Ian McKellen — when a young boy, played by Milo Parker, asks Holmes to do his thing. Holmes is confused. My thing? The thing where you deduce from a fingernail or the impression in a carpet that someone is guilty. I love this moment because I had been waiting for it, too, that moment when something ...

Review: 'The Startup Wife,' by Tahmima Anam
Books

Review: 'The Startup Wife,' by Tahmima Anam

FICTION: An insightful sendup of startup culture and the modern marriage. "The Startup Wife" by; Tahmima Anam; Scribner (304 pages, $26) ——— A Bangladeshi American woman drops out of her MIT doctoral program to become a coding wiz, and then writes an algorithm powering an innovative new social networking app. An encyclopedically brilliant white man becomes the charismatic savior-guide ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster 2. The ...

Review: 'Objects of Desire,' by Clare Sestanovich
Books

Review: 'Objects of Desire,' by Clare Sestanovich

FICTION: A strong debut collection of stories about the lives of modern women. "Objects of Desire" by Clare Sestanovich; Alfred A. Knopf (224 pages, $26) ——— "Objects of Desire," Clare Sestanovich's first collection of stories, focuses on women navigating key stages in their lives and making sense of what comes their way and what fails to materialize. Some of the 11 tales take the form of ...

Rodrigo Garcia's memoir wrestles with the death of his father, novelist Gabriel García Márquez
Books

Rodrigo Garcia's memoir wrestles with the death of his father, novelist Gabriel García Márquez

LOS ANGELES — As director Rodrigo Garcia's father lay dying, he found himself taking notes. In these, he recorded his most profound sentiments. He also recorded death's processes and banalities: the conferences with grim-faced doctors, the pro forma small talk, the sharing of memories — meaningful, funny, off-color — that serve as a way for the living to grapple with the absence that looms. ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert