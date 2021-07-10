 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for July 11
0 comments

Bookmarks for July 11

  • 0

Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer one more day of the Warehouse Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

Look for mysteries, fiction, science fiction, fantasy, cookbooks, military interest, biographies, young adult books and children’s books. Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. For details, go to jmrlfriends.org.

Rotary Club of Charlottesville is the community sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library “books from birth” program, which is making free books available to all children younger than 5 living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. More than 1,000 children living in the 22901, 22902 and 22903 zip codes have received books since the program began in 2015, and the Rotary Club recently announced that the program has expanded to include all other zip codes in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The program is free to families who register their children for the program. To sign up, go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VACHARLOTTESVILLE/.

To donate, go to https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/#us-VACHARLOTTESVILLE. Checks may be mailed to Charlottesville Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 7302, Charlottesville, VA 22906-7302. Learn more at charlottesvillerotary.org.

David J. Toscano’s new book, “Fighting Political Gridlock: How States Shape Our Nation and Our Lives,” will be released Sept. 7 by University of Virginia Press.

The former Charlottesville mayor and delegate argues for the importance of frequently overlooked state governments. His book concludes with a call to action and civic engagement.

Bluebird Books and Mudhouse Coffee will present “An Evening of Poetry and Prose” with poet Virginia LeBaron and novelist Anna Caritj at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mudhouse Coffee at 5793 TheSquare in Crozet. There will be readings and question-and-answer time. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

LeBaron, a Charlottesville native and graduate of the University of Virginia School of Nursing, is the author of “Cardinal Marks.” Caritj, a UVa graduate who has an MFA in writing from Hollins University, is the author of the novel “Leda and the Swan.”

Bluebird Bookstop is a pop-up bookshop that operates out of a vintage camper in Crozet and surrounding areas. Learn more at bluebirdbookstop.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for July 4

“Get Published! Pathways to Finding a Literary Agent” will be presented on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

There’s more than one monster in Laura Lippman’s ‘Dream Girl’
Books

There’s more than one monster in Laura Lippman’s ‘Dream Girl’

"Dream Girl" by Laura Lippman; William Morrow (310 pages, $28.99) ——— Gerald Andersen is pretty satisfied with his career as a novelist. Indeed, he’s pretty satisfied with everything about himself. But one perennial question he gets from his adoring readers bugs him: Who was the real person who inspired Aubrey McFate, the enchanting title character in his most successful book, "Dream Girl"? No ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster 2. The ...

Summer’s book is ‘Falling,’ about a pilot who must decide if his passengers live. It was written by a flight attendant.
Books

Summer’s book is ‘Falling,’ about a pilot who must decide if his passengers live. It was written by a flight attendant.

T.J. Newman spent four years in Illinois going about her business in the most benign way imaginable — studying musical theater, surrounded by Central Illinois farmland. And now, thanks to T.J. Newman, and the pandemic, and general anxiety, but mostly T.J. Newman: no thank you, I don’t feel like flying. Pop culture offers no shortage of reasons to avoid commercial airlines. Snakes on a plane. ...

Review: 'London's No. 1 Dog Walking Agency,' by Kate MacDougall
Books

Review: 'London's No. 1 Dog Walking Agency,' by Kate MacDougall

NONFICTION: Delightful stories about an English dog-walker's unusual clients and her doubts about the arc of her life and career. "London's Number One Dog-Walking Agency" by: Kate MacDougall; William Morrow (304 pages, $27.99) ——— If you're a "tall, gangly, butterfingered" klutz, a job amid priceless treasures at Sotheby's London auction house may not be the best fit. Kate MacDougall ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) ...

Review: 'The Hero's Way,' by Tim Parks
Books

Review: 'The Hero's Way,' by Tim Parks

NONFICTION: An engaging and informative trip through Italian history and the Italian countryside. "The Hero's Way" by Tim Parks; W.W. Norton (384 pages, $27.95) ——— If you've ever visited Italy, at some point you likely encountered Giuseppe Garibaldi. Not in the flesh, of course, as he's been dead more than 120 years, but as a statue or the namesake of a piazza, pizzeria or cafe. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert