Bookmarks for July 11

Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer one more day of the Warehouse Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.
Look for mysteries, fiction, science fiction, fantasy, cookbooks, military interest, biographies, young adult books and children’s books. Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. For details, go to jmrlfriends.org.
Rotary Club of Charlottesville is the community sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library “books from birth” program, which is making free books available to all children younger than 5 living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. More than 1,000 children living in the 22901, 22902 and 22903 zip codes have received books since the program began in 2015, and the Rotary Club recently announced that the program has expanded to include all other zip codes in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
The program is free to families who register their children for the program. To sign up, go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VACHARLOTTESVILLE/.
To donate, go to https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/#us-VACHARLOTTESVILLE. Checks may be mailed to Charlottesville Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 7302, Charlottesville, VA 22906-7302. Learn more at charlottesvillerotary.org.
David J. Toscano’s new book, “Fighting Political Gridlock: How States Shape Our Nation and Our Lives,” will be released Sept. 7 by University of Virginia Press.
The former Charlottesville mayor and delegate argues for the importance of frequently overlooked state governments. His book concludes with a call to action and civic engagement.
Bluebird Books and Mudhouse Coffee will present “An Evening of Poetry and Prose” with poet Virginia LeBaron and novelist Anna Caritj at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mudhouse Coffee at 5793 TheSquare in Crozet. There will be readings and question-and-answer time. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
LeBaron, a Charlottesville native and graduate of the University of Virginia School of Nursing, is the author of “Cardinal Marks.” Caritj, a UVa graduate who has an MFA in writing from Hollins University, is the author of the novel “Leda and the Swan.”
Bluebird Bookstop is a pop-up bookshop that operates out of a vintage camper in Crozet and surrounding areas. Learn more at bluebirdbookstop.com.