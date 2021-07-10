Bookmarks for July 11

Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer one more day of the Warehouse Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

Look for mysteries, fiction, science fiction, fantasy, cookbooks, military interest, biographies, young adult books and children’s books. Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. For details, go to jmrlfriends.org.

Rotary Club of Charlottesville is the community sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library “books from birth” program, which is making free books available to all children younger than 5 living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. More than 1,000 children living in the 22901, 22902 and 22903 zip codes have received books since the program began in 2015, and the Rotary Club recently announced that the program has expanded to include all other zip codes in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The program is free to families who register their children for the program. To sign up, go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VACHARLOTTESVILLE/.