Bookmarks for July 10

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing with John Lane at 7 p.m. Saturday. He is the author of “Still Upright and Headed Downstream: Collected River Writing,” which was released from Mercer University Press this spring. A conversation will follow with author Thomas Pierce.

Lane, who has written more than 12 books of poetry and prose, co-founded the Hub City Writers Project in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and taught environmental studies at Wofford College for more than a decade. His new book includes all his river writing outside his two book-length narratives, “Chattooga: Descending into the Deliverance River” and “My Paddle to the Sea: Eleven Days in the River of the Carolinas.”

The event is co-sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Co. The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Learn more at ndbookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has a variety of book-related events scheduled for this week:

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crozet Library: Teen Book Swap gives readers ages 13 to 18 an opportunity to try new-to-you books and drop off like-new used books for others to read. For details, call (434) 823-4050.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library: Greene County Cookbook Bookclub members will meet in the reading garden for “Appetizer-palooza.” Prepare your favorite appetizer recipe to share with the group. If you need ideas, drop by the library ahead of time for copies of recipes from “Martha Stewart’s Appetizers.” Rain cancels the event.

• 1 p.m. Friday on Zoom: Local author Susie McKenna will discuss her second novel, “Snake in the Grass.” The virtual program can be accessed by Zoom or by using a toll-free telephone number. Register online and find details at jmrl.org.

In other news, JMRL has installed a new book-return bin at the Walgreens on Main Street in Louisa. Library patrons will be able to return their borrowed books and reading materials while running errands. For details, dial (540) 894-5853.

