 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for Jan. 9
0 Comments
BOOKMARKS

Bookmarks for Jan. 9

  • 0

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading event at 7 p.m. Friday with author Henry Hoke reading from his new book, “Sticker.”

The reading will be followed by question-and-answer time with Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, author of “My Monticello.” Local singer-songwriter and pianist Diane Cluck also will perform.

Hoke also is the author of “The Book of Endless Sleepovers,” the story collection “Genevieves” and the novel “The Groundhog Forever.”

The event is free, and the staff recommends arriving early fore the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

The Virginia Festival of the Book’s virtual Shelf Life series will present Davarian L. Baldwin, author of “In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities are Plundering Our Cities,” in conversation with Jalane Schmidt, director of the University of Virginia Democracy Initiative’s Memory Project and associate professor of religious studies, at noon Thursday on Zoom and Facebook Live.

To learn more, and to register, go to vabook.org.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present “The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South — A Virtual Book Talk with Chip Jones” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

To sign up, call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4, or go to https://bit.ly/3JFO3uz.

JMRL’s Winter Reading Challenge, which got a soft launch last week, is using the Beanstalk online challenge platform to track reading process and activities through Feb. 15.

To learn more about signing up for a free Beanstalk account, go to jmrl.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney+ releases 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for Jan. 2

Author Harriet Browning Fishburne will share photographs and stories about her travels.

QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures
Books

QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures

"Snorkel McCorkle and the Lost Flipper," which originally was published as an iBook with music in 2018, is now available as a paperback with embedded QR Code technology that allows readers to scan the codes and hear the songs while they follow an adventurous young environmentalist on her journeys.

What We’re Reading: This week it’s what YOU’RE reading — Reader Favorites for 2021
Books

What We’re Reading: This week it’s what YOU’RE reading — Reader Favorites for 2021

I’m not reading anything this week. Not for this column anyway. Mostly I’ve been reading emails from you, readers. A few weeks ago I attached a question to the Best Books of 2021: What did you like this year? Old or new? Anything? The response was a happy flood of thoughtful memories, of pleasantly lost afternoons with thrillers and up-all-night dives into politics. (If you your wrote but ...

Laurie Hertzel: Books to look forward to in 2022
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Books to look forward to in 2022

And now we get to play soothsayer and peek into the future. Here are some of the titles publishing in the first quarter of the new year that we are most looking forward to reading: 'To Paradise,' by Hanya Yanagihara. (Doubleday, Jan. 11.) Her 2015 novel, "A Little Life," won the Kirkus Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, the National Book Award and International ...

Best books of 2021
Books

Best books of 2021

“Best books” is always a subjective term. No one can honestly claim to know which books are best in a time when more than 1 million books are published each year in the United States alone. But, as a book reviewer, I can tell you which books I reviewed in 2021 stand out as best in their categories (or in the somewhat eccentric categories I put them in). So if that holiday bookstore gift card ...

Annie Leibovitz: Intimidating and not. She talks about her new photo book ‘Wonderland,’ what celebrities are like and how magazines are less glossy
Books

Annie Leibovitz: Intimidating and not. She talks about her new photo book ‘Wonderland,’ what celebrities are like and how magazines are less glossy

CHICAGO — Years ago I had a dream that I worked for Annie Leibovitz and she hated me, so she made me work on Thanksgiving and then she fired me because the alligator that I personally wrangled for Nicole Kidman to ride in a photograph for the next issue of Vanity Fair, the poor creature looked tired. I’m not joking about that dream. I think I had just read a biography of Rolling Stone founder ...

Review: 'The Sisters Mao,' by Gavin McCrea
Books

Review: 'The Sisters Mao,' by Gavin McCrea

Set in England and China, a smart, expansive novel considers the toll of extremist beliefs. "The Sisters Mao" by Gavin McCrea; Scribe (560 pages, $28) ——— "The Sisters Mao," Gavin McCrea's second novel, is a stirring, perceptive exploration of radical politics. Two of the Irish writer's protagonists, sisters Iris and Eva Thurlow, are among a small number of disaffected Londoners who live ...

21 of the best new books in 2021
Books

21 of the best new books in 2021

These books feature villains and heroes; they span all sorts of genres, from historical fiction to fantasy; and some were even written by historians, poets and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert