Bookmarks for Jan. 9

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading event at 7 p.m. Friday with author Henry Hoke reading from his new book, “Sticker.”
The reading will be followed by question-and-answer time with Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, author of “My Monticello.” Local singer-songwriter and pianist Diane Cluck also will perform.
Hoke also is the author of “The Book of Endless Sleepovers,” the story collection “Genevieves” and the novel “The Groundhog Forever.”
The event is free, and the staff recommends arriving early fore the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.
The Virginia Festival of the Book’s virtual Shelf Life series will present Davarian L. Baldwin, author of “In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities are Plundering Our Cities,” in conversation with Jalane Schmidt, director of the University of Virginia Democracy Initiative’s Memory Project and associate professor of religious studies, at noon Thursday on Zoom and Facebook Live.
To learn more, and to register, go to vabook.org.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present “The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South — A Virtual Book Talk with Chip Jones” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
To sign up, call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4, or go to https://bit.ly/3JFO3uz.
JMRL’s Winter Reading Challenge, which got a soft launch last week, is using the Beanstalk online challenge platform to track reading process and activities through Feb. 15.
To learn more about signing up for a free Beanstalk account, go to jmrl.org.