Bookmarks for Jan. 8

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing with author, speaker, meditation teacher and former Zen monk Caverly Morgan at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Morgan will speak about her new book, “The Heart of Who You Are: realizing freedom together,” which explores how meditation, mindfulness and contemplative technologies designed for realizing personal freedom can be applied collectively.

Morgan, the author of “A Kids’ Book About Mindfulness,” is the founder of Presence Collective, a community of cross-cultural contemplatives who are committed to personal and collective transformation.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.