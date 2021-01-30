 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Jan. 31
Bookmarks for Jan. 31

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting a variety of virtual events this week. For registration or information, go to jmrl.org.

» 7 p.m. Monday: Crozet Library’s Monday Night Book Group will discuss “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Sign up to receive instructions for joining the Zoom meeting by computer or phone. The March 1 meeting will focus on the Same Page Community Read.

» 7 p.m. Wednesday: Northside Library will present “Discover the Healing Power of Family Stories” with master storyteller Joe McHugh. The Zoom program, which can be accessed by computer or toll-free phone number, will dive into the value and power of stories that connect people to their families. Participants will learn how to preserve their own family stories — and get a chance to share their stories at the end of the program. Sign up at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Greene County Library’s Thursday Night Book Discussion Group will talk about “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson. If you’d like to read ahead for the March 4 meeting, the title will be “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II” by Liza Mundy. Sign up to get emailed instructions for accessing the meeting.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Central Library’s Books on Tap will include a discussion of “Switched On” by John Elder Robinson. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to learn how to participate by computer or phone.

