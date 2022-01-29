 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Jan. 30

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will present a virtual event exploring “Limited Choices: Mable Jones, a Black Children’s Nurse in a Northern White Household” at 2 p.m. Saturday on YouTube.

Andrea Douglas, who wrote the foreword to the book, will speak with co-authors Emily Abel and Margaret “Peggy” Nelson.

The book is based on Jones’s interview for the Ridge Street Oral History Project, which documented the lives of Black residents in the 1990s. Abel and Nelson’s mother employed Jones during their childhood. The authors use Jones’s interview and their own childhood memories to explore the impact of structural racism.

Local artist Saul Kaplan has released his third book, “Sketches: Faces of Life and Love.” The book, released last week, includes drawings from an extensive body of work dating back 65 years.

Kaplan’s signature style uses single-planed or multi-planed faces, strong lines, cross-hatching and rhythmic curves.

Kaplan studied drawing under Hans Hoffman, a contemporary of Henri Matisse, at the Hans Hoffman School of Fine Arts. He served as assistant principal of the Fine and Industrial Arts Program in New York City from 1956 to 1985, and he moved to Central Virginia in 1990. He lives at Martha Jefferson House and will turn 93 next month.

This year’s Same Page Community Read selection is Tracy Chee’s “We Are Not Free,” and Chee will participate in two public events and one school event during the Virginia Festival of the Book in March.

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library program is focusing on a National Book Award finalist written for young readers. “We Are Not Free” follows a tightly knit group of young Nisei, or second-generation Japanese Americans.

During the festival, Chee also will discuss her new release, “A Thousand Steps into Night.” The full festival schedule will be announced Monday. Learn more at vabook.org.

Rockfish Valley Foundation has dedicated its new StoryWalk on the Rockfish Trails in Nelson County. Nelson Memorial Library and Rockfish Valley Foundation have teamed up to offer the new family resource, which includes permanent installations at Spruce Creek Park and Rockfish Valley Trails.

StoryWalk offers a series of signs featuring individual spreads or pages of books to allow readers to follow them in sequence while they walk and explore. The books chosen for the project focus on nature themes, including butterflies, birds, rock formations, stream life, wildlife, geology, mountains and other topics. The stories will change every two months during fall, spring and summer and once a month during the winter.

