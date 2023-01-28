 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Jan. 29

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offers a variety of book-related events this week.

• Saturday is Take Your Child to the Library Day, and there are events at several branches. Look for Paws to Read at 10:30 a.m. at Northside Library, Together Tales at 11 a.m. at Gordon Avenue Library, Stories Stories Stories! at 11 a.m. at Scottsville Library, Scottsville Saturday Cinema at 1 p.m. at Scottsville Library, Graphic Novel Squad at 2 p.m. at Central Library and Yak & Snack Book Club at 2 p.m. at Crozet Library.

• Next Step Writing Workshop for adults is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library. Contact Maureen Spokes at mspokes@jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4, for details.

• Lantern Festival, a Lunar New Year celebration for children, teens and adults, is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Central Library. Activities and crafts for the whole family are available. Registration is required; email childrens@jmrl.org for information.

Friends of the Fluvanna County Library will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the library. Horace Scruggs III will speak as part of Black History Month observances.

Scruggs, who is known as a music educator and composer active in music production and recording, will share his research as an historian and commentator and the three documentary films he has created about enslaved ancestors in Fluvanna County and surrounding areas. He has been exploring documentary filmmaking since retiring from Fluvanna County Public Schools.

The public is invited, and coffee and tea will be available. The monthly meeting is free, and the library is at 214 Commons Blvd. in Palmyra.. For information, call (434) 589-1400.

Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the community room of Gordonsville Library at 319 N. Main St. in Gordonsville. Anyone interested in supporting the library is welcome.

