Bookmarks for Jan. 24

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches are presenting the following events this week:

» 1 p.m. Tuesday: Northside Library’s Mystery Book Group will meet virtually to discuss “The Hound of the Baskervilles” and “The Adventure of the Speckled Band” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. For details on how to participate, email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org. If you’d like to read ahead for the Feb. 23 meeting, the title will be “The Last Place You Look” by Kristen Lepionka.

» 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Northside Library’s Adult Anime Club will have a virtual meeting. To get the link 30 minutes before showtime, email csmith@jmrl.org.

» JMRL has launched Dial-a-Story at (434) 443-2300 to make storytime available to children and families who are without internet service or battle slow connections. Callers can choose from a variety of stories. Learn more at jmrl.org.