Bookmarks for Jan. 23

Imani Perry has been named the 2022 Carol Troxell Reader for the Virginia Festival of the Book. The Alabama native will bring her new book, “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.”

The festival’s Carol Troxell Reader honors the memory of Carol Troxell, who owned New Dominion Bookshop for 30 years, by celebrating voracious reading.

Perry will be featured in other events, and the schedule will be announced later this month. Learn more at vabook.org.

Shelf Life, a virtual series presented by the Virginia Festival of the Book, will present “The Silent Shore” with Charles L. Chavis Jr. at noon Feb. 3 on Zoom and Facebook Live. The event is presented in partnership with the Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities.

Chavis, author of “The Silent Shore: The Lynching of Matthew Williams and the Politics of of Racism in the Free State,” will offer a more complete narrative of a 1931 lynching, which was one of the last to occur in Maryland. To register, go to eventbrite.com; get more details at vabook.org.

New Dominion Bookshop has postponed Friday’s event with Kate Daniels, “Kate Daniels: Slow Fuse of the Possible — In Conversation with Daniel Becker,” to 7 p.m. June 24.

For information, go to ndbook shop.com.

