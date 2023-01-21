 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Jan. 22

New Dominion Bookshop will present an in-person reading with poets Hannah Loeb and Christian Schlegel at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Loeb will read her latest poetry, and Schlegel will read from “ryman,” his new poetry collection.

Loeb, a poet and teacher based in Staunton, is a doctoral candidate in the English department at the University of Virginia. She has a bachelor of arts degree from Yale University and an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

Schlegel has written the poetry collections “Honest James” and “ryman.” He has an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and a doctorate in English fromHarvard University, and he teaches English and creative writing at Pierrepont School in Connecticut.

Book sales and a signing will follow. The bookshop staff recommends getting there early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 in the community room of Gordonsville Library at 319 N. Main St. in Gordonsville. Anyone interested in supporting the library is welcome.

