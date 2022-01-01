 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for Jan. 2
0 Comments

Bookmarks for Jan. 2

  • 0

Author Harriet Browning Fishburne will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the Fluvanna County Friends of the Library meeting at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra.

Fishburne is the author of “Family is So Special!” The book was inspired by her trip to Katmai National Park and Preservation in Alaska. She will share photographs and stories about her travels.

Fishburne retired from her pediatric practice in 2018 and began combining her interests in travel and photography. Her book was inspired by the time she spent observing and photographing a family of bears. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

The monthly meeting is free. Refreshments will not be available. For the latest COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines, call the library at (434) 589-1400.

The next Shelf Life virtual event is set for noon Jan. 13 on Zoom and Facebook Live, so register soon for the Virginia Festival of the Book program.

Davarian L. Baldwin, author of “In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities are Plundering Our Cities,” will take part in a discussion with Jalane Schmidt, director of the University of Virginia Democracy Initiative’s Memory Project and associate professor of religious studies.

The event is free. Sign up at eventbrite.com. For details, go to vabook.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Auckland light show ushers in New Zealand's New Year

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures
Books

QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures

"Snorkel McCorkle and the Lost Flipper," which originally was published as an iBook with music in 2018, is now available as a paperback with embedded QR Code technology that allows readers to scan the codes and hear the songs while they follow an adventurous young environmentalist on her journeys.

21 of the best new books in 2021
Books

21 of the best new books in 2021

These books feature villains and heroes; they span all sorts of genres, from historical fiction to fantasy; and some were even written by historians, poets and Pulitzer Prize winners.

+3
2021 in books: `Everything feels magnified'
Books

2021 in books: `Everything feels magnified'

Sales were strong in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and climbed higher in 2021. The number of books sold through the end of November increased by 10% over 2020, and by 20% over the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to NPD BookScan

+2
Appreciation: How Joan Didion punctured California narratives about manifest destiny ... with a potato masher
Books

Appreciation: How Joan Didion punctured California narratives about manifest destiny ... with a potato masher

LOS ANGELES — Can a single object contain within it the narratives of a family and an entire nation? If so, for Joan Didion that item may have been a potato masher. The masher in question — a humble kitchen implement whose creation dates to the first half of the 19th century — made the arduous overland journey west some time in 1846-87 with her ancestors, the Cornwalls, a faction of the ...

Review: 'Literary Alchemist: The Writing Life of Evan S. Connell,' by Steve Paul
Books

Review: 'Literary Alchemist: The Writing Life of Evan S. Connell,' by Steve Paul

Steve Paul's biography of Evan S. Connell parses a brilliant and hard-to-pin-down iconoclast. "Literary Alchemist: The Writing Life of Evan S. Connell" by Steve Paul; University of Missouri Press (416 pages, $45) ——— Best known, to the extent that he's known at all, for his linked novels "Mrs. Bridge" (1959) and "Mr. Bridge" (1969) — a pair of pointed and pointilist portraits of the ...

Review: 'Travels With George,' By Nathaniel Philbrick
Books

Review: 'Travels With George,' By Nathaniel Philbrick

"Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy" by Nathaniel Philbrick; Viking (375 pages, $30) ——— There's been an impressive flurry of recent books on George Washington, volumes about him as spymaster during the Revolution, his relations with Native Americans, even a breezy biography titled "You Never Forget Your First." This book, Philbrick's third on George, is an insightful ...

Review: 'The Dawn of Everything,' by David Graeber and David Wengrow
Books

Review: 'The Dawn of Everything,' by David Graeber and David Wengrow

"The Dawn of Everything" is a vibrant if uneven survey of inequity through the ages. "The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity" by David Graeber and David Wengrow; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (704 pages, $35) ——— "To inquire after the origins of inequality necessarily means creating a myth, a fall from grace," write anthropologist David Graeber and archaeologist David Wengrow in their ...

Best books of 2021
Books

Best books of 2021

“Best books” is always a subjective term. No one can honestly claim to know which books are best in a time when more than 1 million books are published each year in the United States alone. But, as a book reviewer, I can tell you which books I reviewed in 2021 stand out as best in their categories (or in the somewhat eccentric categories I put them in). So if that holiday bookstore gift card ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert