Bookmarks for Jan. 2

Author Harriet Browning Fishburne will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the Fluvanna County Friends of the Library meeting at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra.

Fishburne is the author of “Family is So Special!” The book was inspired by her trip to Katmai National Park and Preservation in Alaska. She will share photographs and stories about her travels.

Fishburne retired from her pediatric practice in 2018 and began combining her interests in travel and photography. Her book was inspired by the time she spent observing and photographing a family of bears. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

The monthly meeting is free. Refreshments will not be available. For the latest COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines, call the library at (434) 589-1400.

