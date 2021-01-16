Bookmarks for Jan. 17

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present virtual events for readers this week. Get registration details at jmrl.org.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Central Library will present “Bullet Journaling for the New Year,” which can be accessed by Zoom or by a toll-free number. All skill levels are welcome; have paper and a writing instrument at hand and be ready to learn more about bullet journaling as a way to add structure to daily life, improve mental health and documenting your journey. Sign up at jmrl.org or (434) 979-7151.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Central Library offers “Contemplative Reading for Wisdom,” a workshop led by Karolyn Kinane, associate director of the Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia. Contemplative reading can help counteract speed-based information consumption. Register to find out how to access the program on Zoom or by calling a toll-free number.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Central Library’s “How to Learn a Second Language” will answer questions about Rocket Languages and Transparent Language databases. Register to gain access to the event via Zoom or phone.