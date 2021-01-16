Bookmarks for Jan. 17

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present virtual events for readers this week. Get registration details at jmrl.org.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Central Library will present “Bullet Journaling for the New Year,” which can be accessed by Zoom or by a toll-free number. All skill levels are welcome; have paper and a writing instrument at hand and be ready to learn more about bullet journaling as a way to add structure to daily life, improve mental health and documenting your journey. Sign up at jmrl.org or (434) 979-7151.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Central Library offers “Contemplative Reading for Wisdom,” a workshop led by Karolyn Kinane, associate director of the Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia. Contemplative reading can help counteract speed-based information consumption. Register to find out how to access the program on Zoom or by calling a toll-free number.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Central Library’s “How to Learn a Second Language” will answer questions about Rocket Languages and Transparent Language databases. Register to gain access to the event via Zoom or phone.
At noon Thursday, Brown Baggers Book Club members will discuss “The Gifted School” by Bruce Holsinger. Holsinger will join the virtual meeting for question-and-answer time. If you want to read ahead for the Feb. 18 meeting, the title will be “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to learn how to take part by Zoom or phone.
» Blue Ridge Writers will present “Writing Flash Fiction,” a Zoom workshop for interest writers, high school students and adults, at 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Blue Ridge Writers is an affiliated chapter of the Virginia Writers Club.
Class size is limited. For information, contact John Nicolai at nicolay0211@gmail.com or go to blueridgewriters.com.
» Readers can nominate books for the 2021 Library of Virginia Literary Awards until the Feb. 10 deadline.
Works in fiction, nonfiction and poetry published and distributed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, may be nominated. Reference books, anthologies, documentary editions, children’s and juvenile literature, and photographic, self-help and how-to books are not eligible for these awards.
Books must have been written by a Virginia author or, in nonfiction works, cover a Virginia subject. Virginia authors include authors born in Virginia, those living in Virginia and those whose permanent address is in Virginia.
Four copies of each book must be submitted.
Entry forms must be submitted by Feb. 10 to www.lva.virginia.gov/public/lit awards/nom inate.asp. You also may print out your entry form and mail it to Library of Virginia Literary Awards, 800 E. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219-8000.