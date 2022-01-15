Bookmarks for Jan. 16

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present “Pandemic Parenting in 2022: How to Refresh and Rebuild for a Brighter Future” at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
The fireside chat with local mental health and parenting experts and advocates is based on the book “Comeback Kids,” which panelist Jacqueline Lazo wrote with co-author Frank DiPietro.
Joining Lazo on the panel will be Sarah Lewis, Emily Mathon and Leon Henry. To register, go to jmrl.org or https://tiny url.com/5n89c6cy.
New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading and signing event with author Taylor Harris at 7 p.m. Friday. Harris will be reading from her debut memoir, “This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics and Facing the Unknown,” which will be released by Catapult this month.
Harris writes about the life-changing events set in motion by her 22-month-old son’s sudden illness. Author Jocelyn Nicole Johnson will join her for a conversation after the reading.
The event is free, and the staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.