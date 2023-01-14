Bookmarks for Jan. 15

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer the following events this week:

All JMRL branches will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Cookbook Bookclub for adults and teens will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library to share dishes prepared from recipes in “Herbs and Spices: Seasonings for the Global Kitchen,” which can be found at the library. Staff members can make copies of recipes for you to take home and prepare.

Raising Readers for ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greene County Library. Preschoolers will build early literacy skills through songs, stories, movement, flannel boards and other activities. Crafts are included each week, so wear clothes that won’t be ruined by paint or glue. Questions? Email critter@jmrl.org.

Winter Wiggles for young children will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Northside Library. It includes stories, songs and fingerplays. Children must be accompanied by caregivers. Registration is required, as space is limited. Please cancel if you are unable to attend. Learn more at jmrl.org.

Tiny Tales, for newborns through 36 months and their favorite grownups, is at 9:30 a.m. at Central Library.

Together Tales, for young children, is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library.

Nail That Job: Job Search Tips and Application Strategies is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Scottsville Library. A reference librarian will be available to help with navigating JMRL job search databases, crafting resumes, writing cover letters and preparing for interviews. Feel free to bring a cover letter and resume for review and revision.

For information about events, go to jmrl.org.