Bookmarks for Jan. 10

» Madison author Roland Dandeneau’s new book, “Thinking Your Way to Success, Volume 1: Reaching Your Potential Today,” has been released by RoseDog Books.

Dandeneau, founder of Public Keynote LLC, is a consultant and salesman. His new book focuses on the traits one needs to develop to become successful, including will, tenacity and creating the right mindset. The book is available at rosedogbookstore.com.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present the following virtual events. Go to jmrl.org to learn how to sign up for Zoom events.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Greene County Library’s Cookbook Bookclub will present “A Healthy Recipe Share” on Zoom. Sign up to receive emailed instructions for joining the event.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gordon Avenue Library’s Wednesday Evening Book Group will present a virtual discussion of “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout. The program can be accessed both by Zoom and by a toll-free telephone number; sign up for the particulars. And if you want to read ahead for the Feb. 10 meeting, the book will be “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg.