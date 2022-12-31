Bookmarks for Jan. 1

Friends of Fluvanna County Library will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library. The first guest speaker of the new year will be local author Alden Bigelow, who will discuss his latest book, “Lines of Convergence.”
Bigelow will read from the book, talk about how it came to be and answer questions from the audience. The new book includes older excerpted stories, new stories and new poetry.
Books will be available for purchase and signing. Coffee and tea will be available. The public is welcome to attend the group’s monthly meeting. For information, call (434) 589-1400.
All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday. For details, go to jmrl.org.