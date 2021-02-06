Bookmarks for Feb. 7

Look for “A Poetic Toolkit: Metaphor and Metonymy” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Coming up will be “A Poetic Toolkit: Meaning and Mystery” at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and “A Poetic Toolkit: Magic and Morality” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Register for all three webinars at https://tinyurl.com/hillmanlectures.

Hillman has published 10 collections of poetry; the most recent is “Extra Hidden Life, Among the Days.” Her awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Award for Poetry, the 2014 Griffin Poetry Prize and the Northern California Book Award for Poetry.

Charlottesville native Harriette Browning Fishburne’s new book is “Our Family is So Special,” a new book filled with her photographs of grizzly bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve. Fishburne took the photographs during a 2018 trek in which she observed a mother sow and her captivating cubs as they played, wrestled and developed strong family bonds.

Fishburne attended Venable Elementary School and graduated from St. Anne’s-Belfield School, The College of William and Mary and the University of Virginia School of Medicine. She operated Courthouse Pediatrics in Gloucester with her husband, and they raised their three sons in Weems.

After retiring from her career in pediatric medicine in 2014, she pursued her interests in photography and travel. She moved back to Charlottesville with her husband early in 2020 and published her new book Dec. 11.