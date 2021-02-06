Bookmarks for Feb. 7

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is planning a variety of virtual events this week. For registration and details, go to jmrl.org.
» Through Feb. 28: Dial-a-Poem will be presented as part of Black History Month and the Lift Every Voice program. To hear a new poem by a Black poet each week, call (434) 979-7151 and choose Option 7. Selections are from “African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle & Song,” an anthology edited by Kevin Young.
» 6 p.m. Wednesday: Greene County Library’s Cookbook Bookclub will take part in a Zoom meeting with a chocolate recipe share theme. If you’d like to participate, sign up online, and you’ll receive instructions by email.
» 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Gordon Avenue Library’s Wednesday Evening Book Group will discuss “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg. The virtual program can be accessed by Zoom and by using a toll-free phone number; just sign up to get the information. If you want to read ahead for the March 10 meeting, the book will be “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson.
The University of Virginia’s Creative Writing Program welcomes poet Brenda Hillman as the Kapnick Distinguished Writer-in-Residence for spring 2021. Hillman will present three webinars this month to explore the six M’s of poetic thinking — metaphor, metonymy, meaning, mystery, magic and morality.
Look for “A Poetic Toolkit: Metaphor and Metonymy” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Coming up will be “A Poetic Toolkit: Meaning and Mystery” at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and “A Poetic Toolkit: Magic and Morality” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Register for all three webinars at https://tinyurl.com/hillmanlectures.
Hillman has published 10 collections of poetry; the most recent is “Extra Hidden Life, Among the Days.” Her awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Award for Poetry, the 2014 Griffin Poetry Prize and the Northern California Book Award for Poetry.
Charlottesville native Harriette Browning Fishburne’s new book is “Our Family is So Special,” a new book filled with her photographs of grizzly bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve. Fishburne took the photographs during a 2018 trek in which she observed a mother sow and her captivating cubs as they played, wrestled and developed strong family bonds.
Fishburne attended Venable Elementary School and graduated from St. Anne’s-Belfield School, The College of William and Mary and the University of Virginia School of Medicine. She operated Courthouse Pediatrics in Gloucester with her husband, and they raised their three sons in Weems.
After retiring from her career in pediatric medicine in 2014, she pursued her interests in photography and travel. She moved back to Charlottesville with her husband early in 2020 and published her new book Dec. 11.