Bookmarks for Feb. 6

Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a team trivia fundraiser, “Literary Love Trivia Night,” at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Sign up as an individual or as a member of a four-person team to compete for prizes. All proceeds will help the Friends support library programming and services.

Sign up by Tuesday; the event is limited to 40 participants. To register, go to https://jmrlfriends.org.

“The Steve Keene Art Book” is available for pre-orders. The book, produced by Daniel Efram and due to arrive June 14, is the first art book to document Keene, who is called the most prolific artist of all time.

In addition to 277 examples of Keene’s art, the book contains essays by Hilarie Bratset, Elle Chang, Sam Brumbaugh and others and quotes by Will Oldham, Talia Logan, Leo Fitzgerald and others.

The 264-page hardcover book, published by Hat & Beard and Tractor Beam, is $95.

New Dominion Bookshop is presenting a reading by poets Nathaniel Perry and John Casteen at 7 p.m. Friday.

Perry is the author of two books of poetry, “Long Rules” and “Nine Acres.” He serves as editor of Hampden-Sydney Poetry Review and is a professor of English at Hampden-Sydney College.

Casteen, an assistant professor in the University of Virginia Writing and Rhetoric Program and the director of studies at Brown College at UVa, is the author of “Free Union” and “For the Mountain Laurel.” His third collection, “Rhythm and Blues,” was a finalist for the National Poetry Series.

The event is free, and the staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

