Heather S. Cole will present a talk about her book, “Virginia’s Presidents: A History & Guide,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at James Madison Museum of Orange County.

The Staunton-based author has worked as an interpreter at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum and in a variety of other museums and archives. “Virginia’s Presidents,” a guide to eight presidents who were born in Virginia and the places they called home, is her third book for The History Press.

Learn more about the event at https://www.thejamesmadison museum.net/events.

Rebecca Carrington has released “The Last Verse,” the seventh and final volume in her “Seven Days in Carrington” fiction series. The Albemarle County author and licensed real estate broker writes about kindness, patriotism and forgiveness against a backdrop of old houses, Charlottesville landmarks and Virginia scenery.

For information, go to sevenday sincarrington.com.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading and book signing by author Martha Anne Toll at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Toll will read from her latest novel, “Three Muses,” which was released from Regal House Publishing in the fall. Her book follows the paths of three muses — song, discipline and memory — through characters’ lives shaped by the horrors of the Holocaust and the demanding discipline of ballet.

A conversation with author Jody Hobbs Hesler will follow. The event is co-sponsored by WriterHouse.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.