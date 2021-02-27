Bookmarks for Feb. 28

» Charlottesville author and National Public Radio essayist Gerry Kruger has released her third book, “On Kruger Pond: Charlie’s Legacy.”

Kruger writes about Charlie, an unforgettable goose who formed a special bond with the author while overcoming setbacks and challenges, and offers readers updates about his three generations of his descendants.

Kruger also is the author of “Two of Us: A Father-Daughter Memoir” which traces the ways in which her father’s compassion for others and dedication to service shaped her own life and beliefs.

“On Kruger Pond: Charlie’s Legacy” is available at New Dominion Bookshop, which accepts phone orders at (434) 295-2552 and emailed orders at staff@ndbookshop.com.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following virtual events this week:

7 p.m. Monday: Monday Night Book Group members will discuss “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson. Sign up at jmrl.org to learn how to participate by Zoom or by phone. If you want to read ahead for the April 5 meeting, the title will be “Absalom! Absalom!” by William Faulkner. Newcomers always are welcome.