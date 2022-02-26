Bookmarks for Feb. 27

Friends of the Fluvanna County Library will gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the library in Palmyra to hear Jane Kulow, director of the Virginia Festival of the Book, speak about this year’s festival.

Kulow also will explain how to navigate the festival’s website to make the most of its information on in-person and virtual events. This year’s festival takes place from March 16 to 20.

To learn more about the event, and stay up to date on COVID-19 safety guidelines, call (434) 589-1400.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP have established a library internship and scholarship program for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties who want to consider library careers.

The program will offer 200 annual hours of library work and a $3,000 stipend. Interns also will be eligible for an additional $2,000 scholarship to be used toward the completion of an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 15 to director@jmrl.org. For information, go to https://www.jmrl.org/pdf/NAACP_JMRL_Intern_Scholar_Brochure.pdf.

The Charlottesville Reading Series will resume at 7 p.m. April 15 at New Dominion Bookshop after a two-year hiatus. Poet and translator Aran Donovan and fiction writer Anna Caritj, author of “Leda and the Swan,” will be featured.

The bookstore staff recommends arriving early to get the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

The Library of Virginia has received a $1 million gift from David and Michelle Baldacci through the Library of Virginia Foundation.

David Baldacci, a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, has published 44 novels for adults and seven for young readers.

The gift will help the library launch expanded programming and initiatives starting in its 200th-anniversary year in 2023. Learn more at lva.virginia.gov.