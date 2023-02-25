Tandem Friends School will present “Tandem Speaks! Voices & Values Creating Community: A Conversation with ‘Let Your Light Shine’ Authors Ali Smith and Atman Smith” at 7 p.m. Friday in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The authors of “Let Your Light Shine” are co-founders of the Holistic Life Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brings yoga and mindfulness to schools.

Paul Harris, founder of Integrity Matters LLC and former professor of education at the University of Virginia and The Pennsylvania State University, will lead the conversation.

Admission is $40, $35 in advance, for general admission; educators get in for $20, and students pay $10. A benefactor ticket for $125 includes an invitation to a pre-event reception. Learn more at tandemfs.org.

Friends of the Fluvanna County Public Library will gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library for its monthly meeting.

Carlos Santos will speak about “Almost Hemingway,” a biography he and Rex Bowman have written about Negley Farson. Santos will share more about Farson, an adventurer, foreign correspondent and author whio was famous in his day but almost forgotten today.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be served. For information, call the library at (434) 589-1400.