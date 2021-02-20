 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Feb. 21
Bookmarks for Feb. 21

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches offer registration for the following events online at jmrl.org.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mystery Book Group members will discuss “The Last Place You Look” by Kristen Lepionka. If you’d like to read ahead for the March 23 event, the title for that meeting will be “From Doon with Death” by Ruth Rendell. To find out how to participate, email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org.

“Lift Every Voice: An Evening with Black Poets Myra Anderson, Irene Mathieu and Valencia Robin” begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, and it can be accessed by Zoom online and by livestream on the library’s Facebook page. The poets will talk about Black poetry and its impact on the community. Sign up at jmrl.org or dial (434) 979-7151, Option 4.

The event is part of “Lift Every Voice: Why African American Poetry Matters,” which is a national public humanities initiative from Library of America.

University of Virginia alumnus Frank Briggs has published a new memoir about his time at UVa during the 1960s.

“The Old U(VA) and I: 1961-1965,” a 332-page hardcover published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc., dives into a time of dramatic changes at UVa, and in the country as a whole. As old barriers began to fall and African American and female students joined the student body, life at what was known as the “Old U” changed permanently. Briggs recounts life in the Beta house, enduring friendships, party weekends and other memories.

Briggs moved to Atlanta after graduation and became a financial planner and, later, commodore of the Atlanta Yacht Club. His wife and three children also are UVa graduates.

Christopher Plummer, a reading actor, found divinity in Shakespeare's words
Books

Christopher Plummer, a reading actor, found divinity in Shakespeare's words

LOS ANGELES — When Christopher Plummer appeared at the Ahmanson Theatre in "A Word or Two," his costar was a mountain of books. He was delighted to be in such excellent company. The 2014 solo show had the feeling of a four-star general touring old battlegrounds before retiring to civilian life. But Plummer wasn't going anywhere. He had won an Oscar only two years earlier, his first, at age 82, ...

Why the book that inspired HBO's 'The Undoing' is so much better than the series
Books

Why the book that inspired HBO's 'The Undoing' is so much better than the series

Sometimes, the book is better. Like maybe a lot of you, I got pulled into "The Undoing" on HBO a couple of months back. A psychological thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a well-off New York City therapist and Hugh Grant as her debonair doctor husband who's definitely not what he seems (and possibly may be a murderer), it was a series that promised a lot (think "Big Little Lies," Manhattan ...

How Black soldiers helped end the US Civil War
Books

How Black soldiers helped end the US Civil War

“The Black Civil War Soldier: A Visual History of Conflict and Citizenship” by Deborah Willis; NYU Press (256 pages, $35) ——— It wasn’t just a war for freedom. It was a war for the future. Black soldiers during the Civil War weren’t just fighting for themselves. They were fighting for their children and all who came after. They were fighting for tomorrow. “The Black Civil War Soldier: A Visual ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's 2. Faithless in Death. ...

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps
Books

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps

In Amelia Pang’s new nonfiction book, “Made in China: A Prisoner, An SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” Oregon mother Julie Keith opens a package of discounted Halloween decorations to find an SOS letter written by a Chinese political prisoner. From this letter, Keith learns that her purchase was assembled and packaged by a man named Sun Yi, imprisoned for campaigning ...

