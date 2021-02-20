Bookmarks for Feb. 21

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches offer registration for the following events online at jmrl.org.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mystery Book Group members will discuss “The Last Place You Look” by Kristen Lepionka. If you’d like to read ahead for the March 23 event, the title for that meeting will be “From Doon with Death” by Ruth Rendell. To find out how to participate, email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org.

“Lift Every Voice: An Evening with Black Poets Myra Anderson, Irene Mathieu and Valencia Robin” begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, and it can be accessed by Zoom online and by livestream on the library’s Facebook page. The poets will talk about Black poetry and its impact on the community. Sign up at jmrl.org or dial (434) 979-7151, Option 4.

The event is part of “Lift Every Voice: Why African American Poetry Matters,” which is a national public humanities initiative from Library of America.

University of Virginia alumnus Frank Briggs has published a new memoir about his time at UVa during the 1960s.