Bookmarks for Feb. 20

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading and book signing with Maud Casey at 4 p.m. Saturday. She will read from her new book, “City of Incurable Women,” which is being released by Bellevue Literary Press.

Casey, winner of the Italian Calvino Prize, the St. Francis College Literary Prize and the Guggenheim Fellowship, is the author of five books of fiction and a nonfiction work, “The Art of Mystery: The Search for Questions.”

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a virtual screening of two short films by Maupintown Media founder Lorenzo Dickerson that’ll be followed by a discussion. The event, presented by Northside Library, begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; sign up at jmrl.org.

“Byrdland: From Being Property to Owning Property” tells the story of five formerly enslaved siblings from the Byrd family who teamed up purchase land from their former slave owner. Descendants of the family continue to live on that property.

“The Coachman” tells the story of Albemarle County resident Warren Dickerson, who lived from 1887 to 1946.

JMRL’s Same Page Community Read Kickoff is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 on the front porch of Central Library.

There will be craft activities, StoryCorps One Small Step Bingo games and refreshments. It’s also an opportunity to pick up a free copy of Traci Chee’s “We Are Not Free,” which is this year’s Same Page Community Read book selection. Find all the details at jmrl.org/same page.

Madison County author Chuck Blethen has released “The World’s Largest Collection of Country Wines Recipes.” His book can introduce wine-loving readers to country wines, a category of non-grape wines.

Blethen spent two years collecting and organizing the recipes, and he shares his 40 years of experience in country winemaking techniques to help amateurs make their own wines from flowers, berries, wild fruits, honey, herbs and other ingredients. He won a silver medal last fall in the Asheville Amateur Wine Competition for one of his favorite country wines, which is made from carrots.

Jennifer Ackerman, author of “The Genius of Birds,” will take part in a virtual event on the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s live channel and Facebook at 6 p.m. Thursday. She will dive into the mysteries of the avian brain in honor of this year’s 25th-anniversary Great Backyard Bird Count, which continues through Monday.

Learn how to watch the program at wildlife center.org/events.