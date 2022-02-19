 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bookmarks for Feb. 20

  • 0

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading and book signing with Maud Casey at 4 p.m. Saturday. She will read from her new book, “City of Incurable Women,” which is being released by Bellevue Literary Press.

Casey, winner of the Italian Calvino Prize, the St. Francis College Literary Prize and the Guggenheim Fellowship, is the author of five books of fiction and a nonfiction work, “The Art of Mystery: The Search for Questions.”

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a virtual screening of two short films by Maupintown Media founder Lorenzo Dickerson that’ll be followed by a discussion. The event, presented by Northside Library, begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; sign up at jmrl.org.

“Byrdland: From Being Property to Owning Property” tells the story of five formerly enslaved siblings from the Byrd family who teamed up purchase land from their former slave owner. Descendants of the family continue to live on that property.

People are also reading…

“The Coachman” tells the story of Albemarle County resident Warren Dickerson, who lived from 1887 to 1946.

JMRL’s Same Page Community Read Kickoff is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 on the front porch of Central Library.

There will be craft activities, StoryCorps One Small Step Bingo games and refreshments. It’s also an opportunity to pick up a free copy of Traci Chee’s “We Are Not Free,” which is this year’s Same Page Community Read book selection. Find all the details at jmrl.org/same page.

Madison County author Chuck Blethen has released “The World’s Largest Collection of Country Wines Recipes.” His book can introduce wine-loving readers to country wines, a category of non-grape wines.

Blethen spent two years collecting and organizing the recipes, and he shares his 40 years of experience in country winemaking techniques to help amateurs make their own wines from flowers, berries, wild fruits, honey, herbs and other ingredients. He won a silver medal last fall in the Asheville Amateur Wine Competition for one of his favorite country wines, which is made from carrots.

Jennifer Ackerman, author of “The Genius of Birds,” will take part in a virtual event on the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s live channel and Facebook at 6 p.m. Thursday. She will dive into the mysteries of the avian brain in honor of this year’s 25th-anniversary Great Backyard Bird Count, which continues through Monday.

Learn how to watch the program at wildlife center.org/events.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UCSD political scientist who studies civil wars worries that U.S. is headed toward one

UCSD political scientist who studies civil wars worries that U.S. is headed toward one

SAN DIEGO — Barbara Walter, a political scientist at UC San Diego, has been studying civil wars for 30 years. She understands the script they follow: how they ignite, how they escalate, how they end. The storm clouds she sees gathering now are over the United States. "If you were an analyst in a foreign country looking at events in America — the same way you'd look at events in Ukraine or the ...

Review: 'Red Carpet' will change the way you watch movies

Review: 'Red Carpet' will change the way you watch movies

"Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy" by Erich Schwartzel; Penguin Press (400 pages, $28) ——— If you want to continue watching movies the way you have your entire life, don't read "Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy." In his new book, Wall Street Journal entertainment reporter Erich Schwartzel dives deep into ...

Bookmarks for Feb. 13

Check out the book at the front desk, take it home, unwrap it and dive in. Here's your chance to try a genre that's new to you, or discover a new author.

'In Defense of Whitney Houston': How author Gerrick D. Kennedy reframes the diva story

'In Defense of Whitney Houston': How author Gerrick D. Kennedy reframes the diva story

Gerrick D. Kennedy remembers Whitney Houston's death all too clearly. It was 10 years ago this month. He was a 24-year-old music reporter with the Los Angeles Times covering a pre-Grammy event when he unexpectedly spoke with the disheveled singer after observing her erratic behavior in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton hotel. Forty-eight hours later, she was found dead in her hotel room. ...

Laurie Hertzel: Reading about other people's gardens tides us over until we can plant our own

Three books that remind us there is green under all this snow. It's mid-February, nearly time for me to turn my dining room into a potting shed. I did this last year, too — with COVID-19 raging, we knew we weren't going to have company anytime soon. So in early March my husband and I shoved the dining room table over to the windows, laid down a thick plastic mat covered by newspapers, set out ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry 'does not feel safe’ bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert