New Dominion Bookshop has scheduled a reading with and musical performance with poet Denver Butson and musician Jordan Perry at 7 p.m. Friday.

Butson will read from his new poetry collection, “The Scarecrow Alibis.” The award-winning poet has been featured on National Public Radio, nominated for a Pushcart Prize and celebrated in The Library of Congress’s Poetry 180 program.

Perry, a guitarist and educator based in Charlottesville, will be performing some of his latest music. His most recent albums include “Beautiful Swimmers,” “Curtains” and “Changing Always Who Is Waving to Us.”

New Dominion Bookshop also will present a reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Wheeler will read from her recent memoir “Poetry’s Possible Worlds,” which explores the restorative power of poetry during times of crisis. She also has written the novel “Unbecoming” and five books of poetry, most recently “The State She’s In.”

Bingham-Risher will read from “Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books and Questions That Grew Me Up,” her own recent memoir. She is director of Quality Enhancement Plan initiatives at Old Dominion University.

The staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more about the events at nd bookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offers the following book-related events this week:

“Poems, Poses and Pop-Tarts” for ages 11 to 13 is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Central Library. There will be de-stressing movement, snacks and self-expression. Learn more at children@jmrl.org.

Silent Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library. Teens and adults ages 13 and older will read together in quiet camaraderie. Gather at 6 p.m. and get a snack. Silent reading time is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Optional social time begins at 7:30 p.m. Registration is recommended at jmrl.org.

The Good Life Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius. The virtual event is presented by Scottsville Library; sign up at jmrl.org. Coming up on March 23 is a discussion of “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay, this year’s Same Page Community Read selection.

“Ballet & Books” continues at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library. It’s an eight-week program that gives readers ages 6 to 9 an opportunity to improve literacy skills through a combination of dance instruction and dialogic reading. Registration is required; email uva@balletand books.org.