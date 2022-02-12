 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOKMARKS

Bookmarks for Feb. 13

  • 0

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Central Library, Greene County Library and Scottsville Library branches are offering a “blind date with a book” program, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Readers can select a “mystery date” book from among several wrapped options on display. Then it’s time to read a short description of the book to see if it’s something that might appeal to you.

Check out the book at the front desk, take it home, unwrap it and dive in. Here’s your chance to try a genre that’s new to you, or discover a new author.

If the “mystery date” book you chose doesn’t interest you, just take it back. Learn more at jmrl.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bookmarks for Feb. 6

Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a team trivia fundraiser, “Literary Love Trivia Night,” at 7 p.m. Thursday on Z…

When Robin Hood is the Pied Piper: A new cautionary tale of the meme-stock bubble

When Robin Hood is the Pied Piper: A new cautionary tale of the meme-stock bubble

"The Revolution That Wasn't: Gamestop, Reddit, and the Fleecing of Small Investors" by Spencer Jakab; Portfolio (320 pages, $28) ——— Remember last year, when bros in their bedrooms ganged up on the Robinhood app, pumped meme stocks like GameStop to absurd heights, got crazy rich and beat Wall Street at its own game? If that's the way you remember it, you're wrong — although you can be ...

After a suicide attempt, a pile of medical bills. An Illinois writer takes on the health care business in ‘Cost of Living’

After a suicide attempt, a pile of medical bills. An Illinois writer takes on the health care business in ‘Cost of Living’

EVANSTON, Ill. — A few months after Emily Maloney tried to kill herself, she finally opened her mail. She was 19, living in Iowa City, an undergraduate at University of Iowa. She felt she never really knew how to be a person in the world. In high school, back in Lake Forest, Illinois, she wore wedding dresses and combat boots to class, she wore bowlers and tuxedos. She said she never did fit ...

Let's not mince words: Banning books like 'Maus' is the work of bigots

Let's not mince words: Banning books like 'Maus' is the work of bigots

It's no coincidence that banned books are often written by people who have been persecuted and marginalized. I'm not a parent, but I remember what it feels like to be a kid. I remember reading Gore Vidal's "Myra Breckinridge" when it was way beyond my comprehension. I only knew that it was racy, and so I read it. I was not corrupted. I remember trying to borrow a collection of John O'Hara ...

Fall in love with 6 of this season's newest paperbacks

Fall in love with 6 of this season's newest paperbacks

It's still winter. Take advantage of reading season with a new paperback; here are six fresh ones that come highly recommended. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Penguin, $16.99). No sophomore jinx for Brit Bennett, who followed up her widely praised debut novel "The Mothers" with one of the most acclaimed books of 2020, about a pair of separated twins leading very different lives. After ...

Review: 'The Pages,' by Hugo Hamilton

Review: 'The Pages,' by Hugo Hamilton

A formally daring, richly rewarding book narrated by a novel that survived the Nazis' book-burning. "The Pages" by Hugo Hamilton; Alfred A. Knopf (272 pages, $27.95) ——— Just as fiction takes many inventive forms, so too does it have its share of original narrators, whether children or animals, the unborn or the undead. Occasionally a plucky author will take the ultimate creative risk and ...

Golara Haghtalab's memoir captures journey of self-realization

Golara Haghtalab's memoir captures journey of self-realization

"People not wanting to change could come from the fear of the unknown," she said. Being willing to tackle the unknown and see what's there takes courage on a daily level, "to remind myself that I am strong, I am courageous and I will become a different person."

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week kicks off and it's a party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert