Bookmarks for Feb. 13

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Central Library, Greene County Library and Scottsville Library branches are offering a “blind date with a book” program, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Readers can select a “mystery date” book from among several wrapped options on display. Then it’s time to read a short description of the book to see if it’s something that might appeal to you.
Check out the book at the front desk, take it home, unwrap it and dive in. Here’s your chance to try a genre that’s new to you, or discover a new author.
If the “mystery date” book you chose doesn’t interest you, just take it back. Learn more at jmrl.org.