Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following events for book fans this week:

1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Library: Crafts, Snacks and “Loving” event includes snacks, cups of cocoa, make-your-own valentines craft time and a 1:30 p.m. screening of the PG-13 romantic drama “Loving” in the Swanson Room. Look for opportunities to go on a “blind date with a book” and help create a “why I love my library” display. The event offers activities for all ages.

10 a.m. Tuesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Reading Rumpus is designed for children up to age 3 and their accompanying caregivers, although all are welcome. Participation, song and movement will help encourage language development and early literacy.

7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library: “Was the Book Better?” for ages 6 to 12 gives children and their families a chance to read a book together and then gather to watch a film version. A free copy of the book is provided to each of the first 10 families to register. Wednesday’s book is “The Spiderwick Chronicles: The Field Guide” by Tony DiTerlizzi; the March 15 selection is “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. Sign up at jmrl.org.

7 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group meets to discuss “Half of a Yellow Sun” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The March 15 selection is the Same Page Community Read, “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay. The April 19 book is “The Organ Thieves” by Chip Jones. For details, call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

Noon Thursday at Central Library: Brown Baggers Book Club will discuss “My Monticello” by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson. Coming up will be “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay on March 16, “The Matrix” by Lauren Goff on April 20 and “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead on May 18.

1 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: “Ballet & Books” is an eight-week program offering children ages 6 to 9 a chance to improve literacy skills through a combination of dance instruction and dialogic reading. Registration is required at uva@balletandbooks.org.

Learn more about events at jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7151.

Charlottesville Reading Series will present readings by prose writer Chris Register and poet imogen xtian smith at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.

Register is a cycling journalist who served in the Peace Corps, graduated from Georgetown Law and interviewed hundreds of Americans during 16,000 miles of solo bicycle travel across the nation for his “Conversations with US” series. He is moving from pedal to print with Spoke & Word Books, his publishing company.

smith is a poet and performer who was a 2021-22 Emerge Surface Be Fellow at The Poetry Project and is an MFA graduate of New York University. They recently published their debut collection, “stemmy things,” with Nightboat Books in fall 2022.

Learn more at readingseries.org.

New Dominion Bookshop also is the place to find a reading by writer Wajahat Ali and poet Fernando Valverde at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Ali is a New York Times contributing writer, recovering attorney and tired dad. He will be reading from his first book, “Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on Becoming American.”

Valverde, who will read from his recent work, is one of the leading poets writing in the Spanish language. He is teaching poetry at the University of Virginia. His most recent book in Spanish is “Desgracia,” and his most recent bilingual book is “America.”

For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.