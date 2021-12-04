Bookmarks for Dec. 5

Marijean Oldham will be at Central Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a presentation about and book signing for her new book, “Secret Charlottesville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.” Masks will be required. Learn more at jmrl.org.

“Free and Open to the Public,” Lorenzo Dickerson’s new documentary about the first 100 years of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, is the focus of an event featuring a virtual screening at 7 p.m. Thursday and a discussion at 8 p.m. Taking part in the discussion will be Dickerson, filmmaker and founder of Maupintown Media; David Plunkett, director of JMRL; and Tom Chapman, executive director of Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society. The event can be accessed both by Zoom and by a toll-free telephone number. Find details and registration at jmrl.org.

Sara M. Robinson will present a dramatic reading, “Return to Needville,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the new community event center at The Colonnades.

“Needville” is Robinson’s book of poems about people and places in Southwest Virginia. The dramatic reading, which will feature the original play actors, serves to promote awareness of the damage coal mining has done to the area.

The event is free. Masks are required at the senior living community. Boxes will be available for nonperishable food donations for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.