 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for Dec. 5
0 comments
BOOKMARKS

Bookmarks for Dec. 5

  • 0

Marijean Oldham will be at Central Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a presentation about and book signing for her new book, “Secret Charlottesville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.” Masks will be required. Learn more at jmrl.org.

“Free and Open to the Public,” Lorenzo Dickerson’s new documentary about the first 100 years of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, is the focus of an event featuring a virtual screening at 7 p.m. Thursday and a discussion at 8 p.m. Taking part in the discussion will be Dickerson, filmmaker and founder of Maupintown Media; David Plunkett, director of JMRL; and Tom Chapman, executive director of Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society. The event can be accessed both by Zoom and by a toll-free telephone number. Find details and registration at jmrl.org.

Sara M. Robinson will present a dramatic reading, “Return to Needville,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the new community event center at The Colonnades.

“Needville” is Robinson’s book of poems about people and places in Southwest Virginia. The dramatic reading, which will feature the original play actors, serves to promote awareness of the damage coal mining has done to the area.

The event is free. Masks are required at the senior living community. Boxes will be available for nonperishable food donations for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four facts you didn't know about Mariah Carey's Christmas classic

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for Nov. 21

Monticello President Leslie Greene Bowman will join interiors photographer Miguel Flores-Vianna and landscape architect Thomas Woltz to discus…

Mel Brooks, at 95, is still riffing
Books

Mel Brooks, at 95, is still riffing

Brooks spent much of the pandemic working on the book — a year of remembering everything from getting hit by a Tin Lizzie as an 8-year-old in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to writing the musical version of “The Producers” with Tom Meehan at Madame Romaine de Lyon in Manhattan over omelets.

6 books to add to your reading list for December
Books

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you're reading this: Congratulations! You've made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022. Our most anticipated December releases include a professor's memoir about his tumultuous relationship with his late father, ...

Review: 'Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom,' by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli
Books

Review: 'Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom,' by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli

This lovingly curated volume of Woody Guthrie's song lyrics, photos and other ephemera will introduce the singer to a whole new generation. "Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom" by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli; Chronicle Books (340 pages, $40) ——— Sitting on the front porch of our farmhouse outside of Buffalo, New York, in 1964, I played and sang Woody Guthrie's signature song, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert