Bookmarks for Dec. 27
Bookmarks for Dec. 27

» Revalation Vineyards in Madison will present a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 1 p.m. to sunset Friday that will donate 10% of the day’s proceeds to help the council’s adult and family education services.

For information, email info@revalationvineyards.com or call (540) 407-1236.

» The University of Virginia’s digital imprint, Rotunda, has acquired the Booker T. Washington Papers.

A digitized, fully searchable version of the 14-volume print series of Washington’s papers is expected to be available in the spring.

A Franklin County native, Washington was a higher education pioneer, author and adviser to presidents. He met Charlottesville’s Benjamin Tonsler and George P. Inge Sr. while attending Hampton Institute. The city’s Washington Park is named for him.

» Charlottesville native Lindsay Dare Shoop, an Olympic champion who’s in the U.S. National Rowing Hall of Fame, has released her first book, “Better Great Than Never.” Her new work encourages people to discard self-imposed limitations so they can pursue their dreams.

Learn more at better greatthanneverbook.com.

» Northside Library offers an English Conversation Circle to help learners gain confidence by getting more practicing speaking English. Library staff members will help get the conversations started during a Zoom meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Register online to get details and join the conversation. For details, visit jmrl.org.

