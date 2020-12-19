Bookmarks for Dec. 20

"Ouch! It Hurts, Don't Despair — Jesus is the Answer" has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. In the new book, Booker shares stories of figures from the Bible and how they relied on their faith in God to make it through tough times. She also provides a prayer guide.

Booker is assistant pastor of Petersville Baptist Church in Buckingham County. Copies are available through bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.

» Stories by 23 adult learners from Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle have been published in "The Joy of Writing," an annual publication.

The publication gives adults who are learning to read and write the opportunity to share stories of perseverance.

LVCA will accept donations to help cover publishing costs. The book is available through Amazon's self-publishing at Amazon.com.

» Charlottesville pastor, scholar, artist and producer Gregory Thompson's new book will be released in April. "Reparations: A Christian Call for Repentance and Repair" by Duke L. Kwon and Gregory Thompson makes an argument for reparations as a overdue step in the American church's journey toward racial healing and wholeness.