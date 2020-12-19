Bookmarks for Dec. 20

» A father-and-son team featuring a financial planner and an award-winning filmmaker has released "The Haunting of Bob Cratchit," a story of responsibility and gratitude.
In the book by David John Marotta and Brendon Marotta, while Ebenezer Scrooge was haunted by three spirits on a long-ago Christmas Eve, so was his employee, Bob Cratchit.
Brendon Marotta's film "American Circumcision" won the Silver Jury Prize at the Social Justice Film Festival. David John Marotta is president of Marotta Wealth Management.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a book group event this holiday week.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mystery Book Group members will discuss "Fields Where They Lay" by Timothy Hallinan in a virtual meeting. To participate, email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org.
If you'd like to read ahead for the group's Jan. 26 meeting, the book selection will be "The Hound of the Baskervilles & The Adventure of the Speckled Band" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
» Author and assistant pastor Rosa L. Booker of New Canton has published a new inspirational book.
"Ouch! It Hurts, Don't Despair — Jesus is the Answer" has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. In the new book, Booker shares stories of figures from the Bible and how they relied on their faith in God to make it through tough times. She also provides a prayer guide.
Booker is assistant pastor of Petersville Baptist Church in Buckingham County. Copies are available through bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
» Stories by 23 adult learners from Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle have been published in "The Joy of Writing," an annual publication.
The publication gives adults who are learning to read and write the opportunity to share stories of perseverance.
LVCA will accept donations to help cover publishing costs. The book is available through Amazon's self-publishing at Amazon.com.
» Charlottesville pastor, scholar, artist and producer Gregory Thompson's new book will be released in April. "Reparations: A Christian Call for Repentance and Repair" by Duke L. Kwon and Gregory Thompson makes an argument for reparations as a overdue step in the American church's journey toward racial healing and wholeness.
Thompson is executive director of Voices Underground, an initiative to build a national memorial to the Underground Railroad outside Philadelphia. He also is a research fellow in African American heritage at Lincoln University and visiting theologian for mission at Grace Mosaic Church in Washington, D.C.
» Leaf and Signal has released "FALLL," which is filled with digital collages, drawings, paintings and photographs that Charlottesville-area artists created during quarantine.
Look for contributions by Courtney Coker, Warren Craghead, Ginger Craghead-Way, Sean Duncan, Hugo Duncan, Greg Kelly, Lara Call Gastinger, Jason Robinson, Ryan Trott, Greg Whitmore, Sarah Boyts Yoder and Cate est Zahl.
The book can be read for free online at https://issuu.com/leafandsignal/docs/falll-book. For details, visit https://leafandsignal.com/falllll.html.
» Plan ahead for a Shelf Life event to be presented by the Virginia Festival of the Book in January.
An event featuring a discussion with author Jennifer Howard about "Clutter: An Untidy History" is set for noon Jan. 7 on Zoom and Facebook Live. During a conversation with Meredith Hindley, Howard will speak about her personal struggle with clutter against a thoroughly researched history of how the developed world started drowning in material goods. Learn more at virginiahumanities.org.
