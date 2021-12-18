 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Dec. 19
Central Library will present Polar Express Day on Tuesday. The children’s staff at the library has planned a variety of activities around the beloved “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg.

“Polar Express” storytime is set for 9:30 a.m., followed by a screening of the film version at 10 a.m. At 3 p.m., Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead will have a “Polar Express” program.

Children of all ages are welcome. Everyone is invited to wear pajamas. Registration is required, as are masks; email childrens@jmrl.org for details.

News Alert