Bookmarks for Dec. 19

Central Library will present Polar Express Day on Tuesday. The children’s staff at the library has planned a variety of activities around the beloved “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg.
“Polar Express” storytime is set for 9:30 a.m., followed by a screening of the film version at 10 a.m. At 3 p.m., Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead will have a “Polar Express” program.
Children of all ages are welcome. Everyone is invited to wear pajamas. Registration is required, as are masks; email childrens@jmrl.org for details.
