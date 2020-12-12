 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Dec. 13
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present virtual events this week. Go to jmrl.com to get registration information for the following events:

6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Adult Anime Club will have a virtual meeting presented by Northside Library. Get the login link 30 minutes before showtime by emailing csmith@jmrl.org.

Noon Thursday: Brown Baggers Book Club will have a virtual meeting to select titles for its meetings from June 2021 to May 2022. Presented by Central Library. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org for details to access the meeting by computer or by phone. Plan ahead for a Jan. 21 meeting to discuss “The Gifted School” by Bruce Holsinger; the author will join the virtual meeting for question-and-answer time and discussion. The Feb. 18 meeting includes a discussion of “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson.

6 p.m. Thursday: Green Pen Poets will have a virtual critique workshop for poets ages 18 and older at all levels. Poets will listen to and respond to each other’s work and discuss the art of poetry. The meeting, available through Zoom and a toll-free phone number, is hosted by Northside Library. For registration details, email csmith@jmrl.org.

» Samuel Moore-Sobel, author of “Can You See My Scars?: My Unexpected Journey with Trauma, Burns and Recovery,” will be the guest speaker for the Charlottesville Rotary Club on Tuesday. His topic is “Overcoming Adversity and the Evidence of Survival.” Head to charlottes

villerotary.org for details.

Bookmarks for Nov. 29

Registration is available at jmrl.org for the following upcoming Jefferson-Madison Regional Library virtual events:

Bill Gates names 5 of his favorite books of 2020
Many traditions have fallen away during this very unusual year, but here's one that's staying with us: Bill Gates' annual book list. The Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acknowledged on his blog, Gates Notes, that "there's no doubt that 2020 qualifies as tough times," and that reading — both weighty books on serious subjects and lighter books for ...

The 10 Best Books of 2020: It was an off year for the arts, but not for books. Our list of favorites, fiction and nonfiction
You know what didn’t fail in 2020? Books. The publishing industry had rough spots, like everyone. Bookstores closed, most struggled. But the medium — unlike the movie business, live theater and the art world — never quite stopped moving. Ancient technology, like jigsaw puzzles and journalism, trudged on. Which was good. We needed to understand politics, race and apocalypse fast — or so said ...

From ‘Downton Abbey’ to the bestsellers list: An interview with Catherine Steadman
Catherine Steadman’s second career was born on an impossibly hot day in the desert. “All I could think of,” she said, “was the sea.” An actor best known to American audiences as insouciant heiress Mabel Lane Fox on Season 5 of “Downton Abbey,” Steadman was filming the television series “Tutankhamun” in Namibia several years ago — in full Victorian costume, complete with corset. “It was just ...

Wrap up holiday shopping: Check your neighborhood bookstore for these 6 paperbacks
Should you be in need of a new paperback, as a holiday gift or just for yourself, here are six fresh ones to suit a multitude of tastes. And remember: Your local independent bookstore very much needs your business this year. If you don’t want to shop in person, check your favorite bookstore’s website or give a call; they’ll have plenty of options to get books to you. I’m crossing my fingers ...

Rick Kogan: The story behind 'The Queen's Gambit' and other tales from author Walter Tevis
I just finished "The Queen's Gambit." Big deal, you're thinking. Big deal, because that would make me just one of an estimated 62 million people and counting who have seen/are watching/will see the captivating and lavishly praised seven-episode Netflix series that has become a cultural phenomenon. The story follows the 1950s and 1960s life of Beth Harmon (a soon to be major star Anya ...

