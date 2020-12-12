Bookmarks for Dec. 13

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present virtual events this week. Go to jmrl.com to get registration information for the following events:

6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Adult Anime Club will have a virtual meeting presented by Northside Library. Get the login link 30 minutes before showtime by emailing csmith@jmrl.org.

Noon Thursday: Brown Baggers Book Club will have a virtual meeting to select titles for its meetings from June 2021 to May 2022. Presented by Central Library. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org for details to access the meeting by computer or by phone. Plan ahead for a Jan. 21 meeting to discuss “The Gifted School” by Bruce Holsinger; the author will join the virtual meeting for question-and-answer time and discussion. The Feb. 18 meeting includes a discussion of “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson.

6 p.m. Thursday: Green Pen Poets will have a virtual critique workshop for poets ages 18 and older at all levels. Poets will listen to and respond to each other’s work and discuss the art of poetry. The meeting, available through Zoom and a toll-free phone number, is hosted by Northside Library. For registration details, email csmith@jmrl.org.