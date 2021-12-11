 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Dec. 12
Bookmarks for Dec. 12

Crozet Library will present its Yule Ball, a winter celebration inspired by the holiday event in the “Harry Potter” books, at 6 p.m. Friday.

It’s designed for readers in grades six through 12. Semi-formal attire or wizarding costumes are encouraged. For details, call (434) 823-4050.

Central Library will present Polar Express Day, featuring activities inspired by “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, on Dec. 21. Look for “Polar Express” storytime at 9:30 a.m., a “Polar Express” movie screening at 10 a.m. and Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Polar Express at 3 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome; everyone is invited to wear pajamas. To learn more, go to childrens@jmrl.org.

Friday Night Writes will return to New Dominion Bookshop after a two-year hiatus at 7 p.m. Feb. 4.

Founded by former New Dominion Bookshop bookseller and St. Anne’s-Belfield School alumnus Christopher Murphy, the open-mic reading series gives local emerging artists a chance to share original writing and music. The new hosts are assistant manager Audrey Parks and bookseller Jay Baker. Community members are welcome to participate as readers, musicians and audience members. For det ails, go to ndbookshop.com.

