Bookmarks for Dec. 11

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has installed outdoor pickup lockers at Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Greene County Library, Louisa County Library, Nelson Memorial Library and Scottsville Library. The lockers will give library patrons 24-hour access to materials on hold.

Patrons can arrange to have their materials waiting for them in the lockers when they can’t arrive during library hours. Installation was made possible by funding from Friends of the Library and Library of Virginia. learn more at jmrl.org.

Also at JMRL branches this week:

JMRL’s Gordon Avenue Library Wednesday Evening Book Group will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a Zoom discussion of “The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family” by Annette Gordon-Reed. Register at jmrl.org to receive the Zoom link.

JMRL will present “What’s the Buzz? An Adult Spelling Bee” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library. Competitors ages 18 and older can sign up at jmrl.org. Spectators are welcome and do not need to register.

Winter Wiggles, at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Northside Library, offers stories, songs and fingerplays for young children, who must be accompanied by caregivers. Spare is limited. Registration is required at jmrl.org; please cancel if you cannot attend.

Paws to Read is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Avenue Library. Sign up to get some practice at reading out loud by reading to Juno the therapy dog. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (434) 296-5544.

Paws to Read also is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library with Scout the therapy dog. Bring your own book to read to Scout from, or choose one at the library. Sign up for a 15-minute session by calling (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

“The Polar Express” Storytime is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Central Library. Children of all ages are invited to hear a reading of the classic book by Chris Van Allsburg, and everyone is encouraged to wear pajamas. Registration is required; get details at childrens@jmrl.org.

