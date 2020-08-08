Bookmarks for Aug. 9

» Blue Ridge Writers, one of 10 chapters of the Virginia Writers Club, has published its quarterly journal. “Blue Ridge Writers: The Memoir” contains creative memories from writers in the club’s Blue Ridge chapter, and it can be purchased through Amazon for $5.

The chapter offers monthly Zoom critique sessions, quarterly programs and an annual writing contest. Members range from high school students to 93-year-olds. Learn more online at blueridgewriters.com or email nicolay0211@gmail.com.

» Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle is accepting original, unpublished works of fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction pieces for its inaugural Online Literary Publication. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1.

Language and content of submitted items must be suitable for a general audience of young people and adults. The publication date will be announced later.

To access the online submission form, go to www.charlottesville.gov/1080/Access-Arts-Charlottesville-Albemarle.

From staff reports

